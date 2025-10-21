RIVANNA awarded $3 million CDMRP grant to develop military-optimized ultrasound guidance system for spinal interventions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RIVANNA®, developers of world-first imaging-based medical technologies, has been awarded with a Peer-Reviewed Medical Research Program (PRMRP) Technology/Therapeutic Development Award (TTDA) from the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program (CDMRP). The award total from this grant is $3 million over a 36-month period.

Annually, nearly 150,000 personnel in the United States (US) armed forces experience back pain and/or spinal injuries. These conditions cause an estimated 6 million limited-duty days and cost around $2 billion annually. An effective treatment that can mitigate inflammation and pain are epidural steroid injections (ESI). While this treatment may allow members to return to active duty more quickly, this approach requires real-time imaging guidance for accurate needle placement. This need was traditionally met with x-ray fluoroscopy, but for forward-deployed military hospitals, this technology is impractical for a number of reasons, such as cost, size, and the need for specialized facilities. Because of these issues, personnel often experience treatment delays and costly evacuations from theatre to access advanced imaging capabilities and specialized medical providers. There is a clear unmet need for a more effective, efficient solution that can be utilized in far-forward scenarios.

In order to address this need, RIVANNA will collaborate with leading military healthcare experts to develop the Accuro® 3S-MIL. For this project, RIVANNA will partner with The Geneva Foundation, a leading non-profit organization, which facilitates the Musculoskeletal Injury Rehabilitation Research for Operational Readiness (MIRROR) program. MIRROR was established by the Defense Health Agency (DHA) to support the treatment and care of non-combat-related musculoskeletal injury. Together, this collaboration will work to transform the standard of care for back pain and spinal injury in military settings.

"Partnering with RIVANNA is a pivotal step for advancing innovative solutions in the Military Health System (MHS). With a combination of operational insight and cutting-edge technology, we are strengthening service members' and their families' future of care. Our collaboration with RIVANNA allows for the integration of emerging technologies into the MHS, which will enhance clinical decision support, operational readiness, and data interoperability. Our partnership is a vital step toward modernizing healthcare delivery across military environments," said Linzie Wagner, Senior Manager, MIRROR program, The Geneva Foundation.

This variant of Accuro 3S, a portable ultrasound guidance system, will be optimized for use in military settings by making the system more compact and durable within operational environments. Additional modifications will include integrating the device with military electronic health records systems and adaptation of AI-based imaging innovations for high performance with service member demographics. The 3S-MIL variant will undergo evaluations with military clinicians as well as validation studies to ensure its performance in military medical centers and hospitals.

RIVANNA also intends to file for FDA 510(k) clearance of the Accuro 3S-MIL as a commercial product. Through enabling the administration of ESI in military settings, 3S-MIL carries the potential to improve the military's capability of addressing back pain, reducing the need for evacuations and allowing service members to return to duty more quickly. Planned follow-on clinical studies will assess the device's impacts on cost-effectiveness and return to duty rates.

Furthermore, RIVANNA anticipates expanding the 3S-MIL's indications for support of a wider array of neuraxial anesthesia and pain management applications that could enhance treatment in civilian and military settings. This mobile, radiation-free, easy-to-use device has the potential to become a new standard of care, potentially helping to treat millions of people living with back pain globally.

The U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, 808 Schreider Street, Fort Detrick MD 21702-5014 is the awarding and administering acquisition office. This work was supported by The Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs endorsed by the Department of Defense, in the amount of $3 million through the Peer Reviewed Medical Research Program under Award Number HT94252510463. Opinions, interpretations, conclusions, and recommendations are those of the author(s) and are not necessarily endorsed by The Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs endorsed by the Department of Defense.

RIVANNA® is a commercial-stage medical device innovator and manufacturer in Charlottesville, VA. RIVANNA develops and commercializes world-first imaging-based medical technologies that elevate global standards of care. The company provides early- and late-stage comprehensive imaging solutions for point-of-care spinal needle interventions and musculoskeletal diagnostics.

Learn more: RIVANNA .

Geneva advances operationally relevant, military-unique research aligned with DoD requirements to ensure mission success. We accelerate military medical R&D to deliver deployable solutions that enhance the health, readiness, and capabilities of service members and the communities they serve. With deep expertise in research operations, government contracting, strategic collaborations, and commercialization, Geneva ensures successful research outcomes and remains a committed strategic partner in advancing military medicine.

Learn more: The Geneva Foundation .

