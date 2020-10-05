Rive Gauche and AfterShock Comics Unite to Form AfterShock Media

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rive Gauche, the distribution company behind globally-successful TV series Homicide Hunter, Something's Killing Me, Very Scary People, Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, Ice Cold Killer, My Strange Addiction, My Crazy Obsession and many more, announced a merger today with AfterShock Comics, the industry's fastest-growing independent publishing company behind acclaimed series such as ANIMOSITY, DARK RED, BABYTEETH and A WALK THROUGH HELL.

Rive Gauche logo

The new entity, AfterShock Media, will combine AfterShock Comics' expansive library featuring comics from the industry's most celebrated creators, including highly anticipated new releases WE LIVE created by the Miranda Brothers, MILES TO GO written by B. Clay Moore and THE KAIJU SCORE from James Patrick respectively. Rive Gauche's global distribution power will propel the publisher's IP into new formats – from TV and film to gaming and podcasts. Rive Gauche CEO Jon Kramer, also the CEO of AfterShock Comics, will now assume the role of CEO at AfterShock Media overseeing both companies. Just earlier this month, Rive Gauche negotiated major film and TV deals having announced bringing THE KAIJU SCORE to the big screen, and UNDONE BY BLOOD to the small screen.

"Today is a milestone day for both Rive Gauche and AfterShock Comics, two companies I've had the pleasure of building alongside amazing visionaries, colleagues and collaborators," said Kramer. "The significance of this strategic union cannot be understated because our ground-breaking, diverse comic IP will now have a team to support and drive its growth into TV, film, gaming and podcasts, fueled by the development, production and distribution of both scripted and unscripted content. Rive Gauche and I were looking for a way to reenter the scripted space because we saw an insatiable appetite with the proliferation of channels."

Kramer added, "AfterShock Comics proved to be the perfect vehicle offering IP beyond capes and tights, instead spanning many different popular genres. Rive Gauche is committed to maintaining the caliber of unscripted programming it's known for, by identifying and responding to industry trends and demands, while aiming to be just as quality-driven and relevant with scripted programming creation and distribution. We couldn't be more excited and look forward to our next phase of success and the further expansion of AfterShock Media content for viewers and fans to experience and enjoy over years to come worldwide."

It was also announced that longtime Rive Gauche executive Marine Ksadzhikyan has been promoted to COO and EVP of Sales for Rive Gauche, expanding acquisitions and sales initiatives worldwide while overseeing the company's operations. Marine has also been named Head of Business Development and Strategy at AfterShock Media, looking for and developing new business opportunities.

Lee Kramer will head up the AfterShock Film & TV division as President of Film & TV for Rive Gauche. AfterShock Comics will continue to be led by Editor-in-Chief Mike Marts, CCO/Publisher Joe Pruett and President Lee Kramer.

ABOUT RIVE GAUCHE

Since its inception in 1994, Los Angeles-based Rive Gauche has been committed to the production, co-production, acquisition and global distribution of television formats and programming. Having amassed an expansive portfolio of over 1,700+ hours of unscripted programming and high-end docu-series, Rive Gauche's latest venture with AfterShock Comics expands its reach into original scripted content creation and conversion of original comic IP into film, television, gaming and podcasts using various business models.

Rive Gauche has secured its role as one of the leading companies for the delivery of unique programming and development of global brands, which include Homicide Hunter, Something's Killing Me, Very Scary People, Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan Ice Cold Killer, My Strange Addiction, My Crazy Obsession and many more.

Rive Gauche's expertise in co-production and distribution facilitates entry into the creation, production and distribution of scripted series, complementing its existing unscripted catalog as one of the premier sources for high-quality and long-running series. Appealing to top network producers and leading cable channels alike, Rive Gauche is committed to maintaining the caliber of unscripted programming it's known for by identifying and responding to industry trends and demands, while aiming to be just as quality-driven and relevant with scripted programming creation and distribution.

ABOUT AFTERSHOCK

AfterShock Comics is a creatively driven comic book publisher led by a team of highly accomplished, life-long comics professionals and entertainment specialists. AfterShock is dedicated to working with the brightest stars in the creative community to reach out to new and established audiences and tell original, uniquely compelling stories – through comics, graphic novels and beyond.

AfterShock's executive team includes Editor-in-Chief Mike Marts; CCO/Publisher Joe Pruett; President Lee Kramer, a film/TV production and development executive; SVP of Sales and Marketing Steve Rotterdam; and CEO Jon Kramer, an entertainment entrepreneur with extensive worldwide production and distribution experience.

Please direct media inquiries to Aaron Marion at 623-308-2638 or [email protected].

SOURCE AfterShock Media