Rive Raises $10M Series A Funding Led by Two Sigma Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rive, provider of real-time animation software, today announced $10 million in Series A funding, led by Two Sigma Ventures. This funding will support the launch of Rive's cloud collaboration tool for creating animated graphics that run anywhere. This financing follows a previously announced $4 million seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z).

As the lines between designer and developer become more blurred, the standard workflow to bring an animated graphic to life needs major improvement. Today, designers use tools to design 2D, static images, which are then passed off to software engineers to build interactive elements for users. This creates unnecessary back and forth between the designer and the engineer at every stage of production, leading to wasted time and resources. Rive brings this critical collaboration into one platform – allowing designers to build real interactions (not just mockups or prototypes) and think like developers without having to write code. In turn, developers save valuable time with each design iteration and can ship changes directly from Rive's platform.

"Developers and designers are too siloed from one another, creating inefficiencies in workflows. Our design tool bridges that gap in collaboration, and streamlines building interactive content for products," said Guido Rosso, CEO and co-founder of Rive. "By offering an end-to-end pipeline for design, interactivity, and animation, what you build in Rive looks and behaves exactly how it will in your websites, apps, and games."

The toolkits for interactive graphics have not caught up with expectations for modern design software to be fast, light, and compatible across platforms. Rive presents an all-in-one tool for designers and developers to reach new audiences through interactivity, which is why leaders like Google, Samsung, Philips, WHOOP, Duolingo, Sonos, Atlassian, and more rely on Rive's software to bring products to life. Animations built through Rive's platform are smaller, use less memory, and run faster than any other design format available today.

"Working with Rive, designers can much more efficiently create very impressive animations that lead to better experiences for end users," said Dan Abelon, partner at Two Sigma Ventures. We are thrilled to support Rive on their journey to build the software that designers need to create a more interactive and fun experience on the web and beyond."

To learn more about Rive's offerings and services, visit rive.app .

About Rive

Rive is changing the way designers and developers work together by enabling creatives to build animated interactive experiences that run faster, store smaller, and use less memory than existing design solutions. This new workflow allows designers and developers to focus on what each does best, eliminating the need for a complicated handoff. Creative teams can iterate freely on graphics like animated UI, characters, heads-up displays, hero moments, buttons, icons, and emojis. Rive saves companies time and engineering resources, empowering designers to produce interactive content from ideation to production. For more information about Rive's products and services, visit rive.app .

SOURCE Rive