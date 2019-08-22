River + Wolf Highlights Exceptional Fashion Brand Names in Honor of New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- River + Wolf, a leading brand naming agency based in New York City, announces that its September gallery of exceptional company names will feature fashion brands, to coincide with New York Fashion Week (NYFW), which begins September 6.

Each month, the online gallery, called Names of Distinction (NOD), highlights 12 names from a different industry or category. Previous categories include wine and artificial intelligence.

River + Wolf created NOD to bring awareness to the importance of brand naming, to celebrate creative names, and to inspire people tasked with this important but often misunderstood element of branding. September's collection includes two brands taking part in NYFW.

"The energy and beauty of Fashion Week reverberates throughout the city. Honoring fashion brand names is a way to pay tribute to the cultural power of the event, as well as to the art and science of brand naming," says Margaret Wolfson, the founder and chief creative of River + Wolf. Wolfson, who recently lectured on fashion naming at the Institut Français de la Mode in Paris, explains that "the names showcased in our naming gallery range from edgy to playful, opaque to forthcoming."

Shanghai-based clothing brand Dirty Pineapple wins a spot. The brand creates genderless designs that meld cultural influences with high fashion. Its name encapsulates the brand's belief that novelty is born from collision and contrast. For those in the know, it conveys multiple slang meanings, from a type of martini to a weird use of fruit on pizza.

Noon by Noor is also showcased in the River + Wolf gallery. The Bahrain-based womenswear label is known for luxurious designs with intricate patterns and artistic embellishments. The name of one of the founders is Noor, meaning light in Arabic. Spelling out her first initial (pronounced "nune" in Arabic) as the English word "noon," evokes warmth and brilliance. For the full exhibit of featured names, visit NOD gallery.

