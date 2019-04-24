River + Wolf Named a Top 4 Global Naming Agency for Second Year in a Row

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, River + Wolf, a New York City brand naming agency, has been recognized as a Global Leader by Clutch.co, a B2B, data-based research platform. River + Wolf ranked fourth out of over 500 naming agencies worldwide and third out of 15 New York City-based naming firms.

Margaret Wolfson, Founder and Chief Creative, River + Wolf

To create its rankings, Clutch.co business and market research analysts draw on data, case studies, and client testimonials to map services providers on a Leaders Matrix. "I am very proud that despite being the new kid on the block, River + Wolf beat out hundreds of firms, many of which have been in business 5 times longer," said Margaret Wolfson, River + Wolf's founder and chief creative.

Wolfson founded the firm in 2014. It specializes in company and product naming and offers trademarking, design, linguistic checks, and market testing through their strategic partners. Recent clients include Calvin Klein, Tommee Tippee, Bangkok Bank, and Madècasse Chocolate, to mention just a few.

2019 is off to a strong start. The company expanded its US and international client base—most recently partnering with clients from Taiwan, Switzerland, Thailand, and the United Kingdom—and January, launched NOD (Names of Distinction), an online gallery of exceptional brand names.

"At River + Wolf, we love great brand names—not only our own, but also those created by marketing execs, company founders, and agency colleagues," says Wolfson. "We created the monthly NOD exhibition to celebrate these magnificent monikers and, more broadly, the art of brand naming."

Wolfson is also spreading the word about brand names through a series of presentations. This spring, she spoke at the Hivery and WeWork in the San Francisco area and on May 14 and May 15, she will do two presentations in Paris, one at Institut Français de la Mode and the second on fragrance naming at Cinquième Sens.

About River + Wolf

River + Wolf is an award-winning brand naming and writing agency that creates product names, company names, and service names, along with brand stories and messaging. River + Wolf is based in New York City, but works with clients across the globe. For more information, visit https://riverandwolf.com/.

