River and Mercantile Named a 2020 Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- River and Mercantile (R&M), a leading actuarial and investment consulting firm, announced it has been recognized in the 2020 Best Places to Work in Money Management awards announced today by Pensions & Investments. This is the second consecutive year the firm has been awarded this prestigious accolade.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management, ninth-annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry. Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

River and Mercantile provides fiduciary management services to pension plans, insurance entities and other institutional investors. The firm was recognized for its organizational culture, flexibility to promote work-life balance, and ample opportunity for growth in allowing employees at all levels to experience new things. Team members are exposed to different aspects of money management; for example, operations, consulting, fund management, derivatives management and trading.

"It's an honor to once again be recognized by Pensions & Investments as a Best Place to Work, which is a true testament to our people and the authentic culture we have cultivated," said Tom Cassara, Managing Director and head of River and Mercantile's US business. "At River and Mercantile, management encourages development and advancement, regardless of title. Our entrepreneurial approach allows employees to collaborate with others and come up with innovative solutions for our clients across the business and across geographies."

"In this very unusual year, we learned again that employers that consider the overall wellbeing of their employees are regarded well. The best employers in 2020 are those that have stepped up with policies and practices to support and protect employees' physical and emotional health, while continuing to keep the focus on clients' needs," said P&I Editor Amy B. Resnick. "Our surveys found that the employers on the list were likely to work hard to sustain their corporate cultures, even during times of pandemic lockdowns and continuing to work from home in many cases."

"Our people are key to our success and we pride ourselves on the intellect and drive of our teams," added Michael Clark, Managing Director at River and Mercantile, based in Denver, CO. "The type of work we do and the problems we solve allow our employees to think outside the box and provide value in unique ways to clients. By providing an open forum, pushing boundaries and always encouraging employees to excel to meet challenges leads to rewarding results."

For a complete list of the 2020 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2020.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 48-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com.

About River and Mercantile (R&M)

River and Mercantile (R&M) provides investment consulting, actuarial consulting and fiduciary investment management services to institutional investors. The firm provides services to defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, insurance companies, insurance captives, endowments, and foundations. Please visit www.riverandmercantile.com/us for more information.

SOURCE River and Mercantile

Related Links

https://riverandmercantile.com/us

