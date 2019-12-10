River and Mercantile Named a Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments

DENVER, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- River and Mercantile Solutions (R&M), a leading institutional investment and actuarial advisor, is proud to announce it has been named a Best Place to Work in Money Management for 2019 by Pensions & Investments.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management, the eighth-annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

River and Mercantile provides fiduciary management services to pension plans, insurance entities and other institutional investors. The firm was recognized for its open, constructive and opportunity driven working environment. River and Mercantile's employee feedback was overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the firm's opportunities for growth within the organization.

"We take great pride in the customizable career paths and diverse options we provide for growth to our talented team," said Tom Cassara, Managing Director and head of River and Mercantile Solutions' US business. "We are honored by this recognition that is the direct result of the authentic culture we have cultivated and the values we adhere to in everything we do for our employees, clients and our communities."

"Again this year, it is clear that what makes firms great employers isn't necessarily about money management in particular. Many firms were cited for their culture and benefits," said P&I Editor Amy B. Resnick. "Employees at these top-ranked firms most often cited, their colleagues, the firm's culture and the benefits as the things that make it a great place to work."

For information about career opportunities at River and Mercantile Solutions, please visit the Careers page. For a complete list of the 2019 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2019.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 47-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com



About River and Mercantile Solutions (R&M)

River and Mercantile Solutions (R&M) provides investment consulting, actuarial consulting and fiduciary investment management services to institutional investors. The firm provides services to defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, insurance companies, insurance captives, endowments, and foundations. Please visit www.riverandmercantile.us/solutions/ for more information.

SOURCE River and Mercantile Solutions

Related Links

http://www.riverandmercantile.us/solutions

