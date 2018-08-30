NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- River and Mercantile Solutions (R&M) announced today the hiring of Joseph Anzalone as a director and actuarial consultant. Joe will join the newly established New York City office. (https://riverandmercantile.us/solutions/news/river-and-mercantile-solutions-adds-director-to-growing-nyc-office)

"Hiring Joe demonstrates our commitment to growing our US business and building out our presence in the New York metro marketplace. We are excited to bring Joe on board and look forward to his contributions to the firm," said Charles Cahill, Managing Director and head of R&M's actuarial practice in the US.

Joe comes to R&M after 11 years at Mercer servicing plans with as few as 3 and as many as 90,000 participants. He has consulted on areas such as plan terminations, lump sum windows, mergers and spinoffs, liability-driven investing, and non-discrimination testing. In addition to qualified pension plans, Joe works with retiree medical plans and non-qualified pension plans.

Joe is an Associate of the Society of Actuaries and an Enrolled Actuary and has a BA in Mathematics and Economics from Columbia University. He is also pursuing his Fellowship with the Society of Actuaries.

"I look forward to continuing my professional career growth here at R&M," added Joe. "I was drawn to R&M for their approach to client service and consulting along with the innovative solutions that they provide in the marketplace."

River and Mercantile Solutions provides investment consulting, actuarial consulting and fiduciary investment management services to institutional investors. The firm provides services to defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, insurance companies, insurance captives, endowments, and foundations.

