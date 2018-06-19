River and Mercantile Solutions Expands US Footprint, Adds Two Managing Directors and Opens New York Office

"The addition of Tom and Dave to our US team further solidifies River and Mercantile's position in the marketplace as we rebrand from P-Solve and expand our leadership as an actuarial and investment solutions consulting firm," said Ryan McGlothlin, Global Head of Strategic Relationships. "Their expertise and leadership will accelerate our growth in the retirement plan consulting space."

Cassara was most recently a senior partner, investment consultant and business leader with Mercer where he worked since 1989. He is a graduate of Wake Forest University with a degree in Mathematics, a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, and an Enrolled Actuary. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

Rosenblum was also a senior partner, consulting actuary and business leader with Mercer where he has over 30 years of experience. He is a graduate of Colgate University with a degree in Economics, a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, and an Enrolled Actuary.

"I am excited to be part of an innovative team focused on solving client problems at River and Mercantile," said David. "The caliber and capabilities of this firm and its employees will allow us as an organization to provide customized consulting services to the full range of retirement plan sponsors."

"To be a part of an organization like the River and Mercantile Group with their highly effective solutions and products is exciting. I am enthusiastic to be able to help implement effective and innovative solutions, like derivatives, for example, to solve complex retirement plan problems," added Tom.

River and Mercantile Solutions provides investment consulting, actuarial consulting and fiduciary investment management services to institutional investors. The firm provides services to defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, insurance companies, insurance captives, endowments, and foundations.

Press Inquiries Contact:

Ryan McGlothlin, Managing Director

ryan.mcglothlin@psolve.com

781-373-6934

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/river-and-mercantile-solutions-expands-us-footprint-adds-two-managing-directors-and-opens-new-york-office-300668658.html

SOURCE P-Solve