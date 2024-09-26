River Associates Celebrates 35 years in Private Equity

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- River Associates Investments, L.P. ("River Associates"), a lower middle market private equity firm based in Chattanooga, TN, is celebrating 35 years of investing alongside owners and management teams in change-in-control transactions of private companies. Founded in 1989, River Associates' long-tenured team has maintained a consistent investment strategy while building a reputation for integrity, transparency and business acumen.

Mike Brookshire, Managing Partner, says, "With a history of 120 investments and 95 realizations, River Associates emphasizes our partnerships, rooted in mutual respect and trust, with fund investors and portfolio company management teams. The firm's letterhead of 'Investments with Management' remains as true today as it was at our founding. River Associates has now raised a cumulative $1.1 billion in total commitments and is currently investing its eighth investment fund of $345 million. In recent years, the firm has prioritized enhancing team depth to ensure continuity of talent for future investment funds."

River Associates, a private equity firm based in Chattanooga, TN, celebrates 35 years in the lower middle market. Post this

Mark Jones, Partner, adds, "We've spent over three decades building a trusted North American network of investment bankers and other referral sources who know they will be treated with responsiveness and honesty. These referral partners of the firm also take comfort in our low-key partnership-oriented style that is consistently appreciated by management teams in companies seeking a financial sponsor partner for the next stage of growth. By maintaining such a long-term focus on lower middle market platform companies ($3-12 million of EBITDA), we believe we are unique in the private equity universe."

About River Associates:

River Associates is opportunistic as to industry and has invested in numerous niche manufacturers, high margin distributors, industrial service providers and business service companies. Target acquisitions are privately held, private equity-backed or divestitures from larger companies in the U.S. & Canada. River Associates currently has investments in ten unique platform companies with approximate combined sales of $600 million. For more information, visit www.riverassociates.com.

