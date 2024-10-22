River City Medical Group Officially Rebrands as Vivant Health, "Bringing Healthcare to Life" for Over 270,000 California Patients

Ushering in a New Dawn in Healthcare

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- River City Medical Group, Inc. (RCMG), a California Professional Medical Corporation, has officially rebranded eight of its healthcare companies, programs, and services as "Vivant Health." See www.vivanthealth.com.

This begins a dynamic new era for the 30-year-old company, which manages care for over 270,000 patients through its network of over 3,480 healthcare providers.

Under the RCMG brand, the company has ranked Number One among medical groups in its region over the last five years. The new brand name was created to reflect the company's evolution from a conventional Independent Physician Association (IPA) into an innovative, modern technology, quality driven, and population health centric family of companies.

"Unifying multiple brands under the Vivant Health name strengthens the integration and coordination of healthcare services across the entire continuum of care," said Timothy Wong, Vivant Health's Executive President and General Counsel. "It also facilitates strategic market growth, expansion, and diversification," said Mr. Wong.

Vivant Health's brand name and tagline have significant meaning. The word "Vivant" means "living" in French. Loosely translated, the name "Vivant Health" means "Living Healthy." The company tagline exemplifies the company's three-decade long legacy of "Bringing Healthcare to Life" throughout the community.

Vivant's new logo, featuring a representation of the sun, is emblematic of the new brand. Just as the sun's enduring presence sustains life on Earth, Vivant Health brings healthcare to life, aiming to be a beacon of compassionate and innovative care for all. Vivant core values – quality, excellence, compassion, integrity, innovation, and collaboration – are felt through the sun's radiance.

Each of the eight rays of the sun logo illuminates a core company, program, or service now under the Vivant Health brand, specifically:

Vivant Health IPA

Vivant Health ACO - Medicare Shared Savings Program Enhanced

Women's Health Services, a Vivant Health Division

Vivant Health Technology, a Vivant Health Division

Greater Sacramento Surgery Center, a Vivant Health Company

University Vivant Health Faculty Practice Plan, a Vivant Health Partnership

University Chest and Sleep Medicine, a Vivant Health Clinic

University Physical Therapy, a Vivant Health Clinic

For further information on Vivant Health's rebrand, see https://vivanthealth.com/our-rebrand/.

For inquiries, contact: [email protected]

About Vivant Health:

Vivant Health (www.vivanthealth.com) has been a trusted leader in healthcare and innovation for over 30 years. The Vivant Health family of companies is mission-driven to inspire hope and promote health equity by delivering integrated clinical practice, utilizing advanced healthcare technology, providing innovative care solutions, and fostering strong partnerships among health plans, patients, and care providers.

Vivant Health serves over 270,000 Medi-Cal and Medicare members, holds key partnerships with eight premier California health plans, seven Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC), and California Northstate University College of Medicine.

Vivant Health consistently ranks Number One among medical groups in its region, with a network of over 3,480 healthcare providers. Vivant Health provides a continuum of care through an integrated suite of eight core programs and services. Vivant Health is committed to "Bringing Healthcare to Life" for all members of its community.

