River Cruise Market size to grow by USD 3.21 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC, AmaWaterways and American Cruise Lines, and many more - Technavio

28 Sep, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The river cruise market is estimated to grow by USD 3.21 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.9%. The river cruise market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer river cruise market are Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC, AmaWaterways, American Cruise Lines, ANTARA CRUISES, Avalon Waterways, Carnival Corp. and Plc, Fincantieri Spa, Hornblower Group Inc., MEYER WERFT GmbH and Co. KG, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, SAGA PLC, Scenic Tours UK Ltd., SCYLLA AG, The Walt Disney Co., Titagarh Wagons Ltd., TUI AG, Viking Cruises, and The Travel Corp. The report provides complete market analysis of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global River Cruise Market 2023-2027
Company Offering:

  • The Travel Corp: The company offers river cruises such as Viking Elbe Ships, Viking Akun, and Viking Osiris.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market. North America will contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. River cruise passenger numbers have grown at an accelerating pace over the last 3 decades. Consequently, to facilitate the region's growing passenger flow, river cruise ship operators are expanding passenger capacities, itineraries, and convenient embarkation ports. The aging population also drives the demand for the river cruise market in the region. Hence, due to such factors, the growth of the market in Europe is expected to grow during the forecast period.  Download free sample report to get more insights on the market analysis in terms of share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Strong global economic recovery and an increasing number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs)
  • Key Trend - Improvements in port infrastructure
  • Major Challenges - Stringent rules and regulations against cruise tourism

 Market Segmentation

  • By Age Group, the 56 years and above segment is significant growth during the forecast period. The desire for hassle-free travel is a major demand driver in this segment. A seamless and convenient experience is offered by river cruising without the need for extensive planning, packing, and unpacking. This makes retirees seeking relaxation and cultural enrichment drawn to different forms of traveling like luxury accommodations, guided shore excursions, and opportunities to meet like-minded people on board. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the 56 years and above segment of the river cruise market during the forecast period.

River Cruise Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.9%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

11.87

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Age Group

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

