River Financial brings seamless, investment-grade Bitcoin mining to retail investors

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- River Financial (river.com), a leading Bitcoin technology and financial services company, launches River Mining, a seamless, investment-grade Bitcoin mining product. With the release of River Mining, River offers the full suite of Bitcoin brokerage, custody, and mining services in one easy-to-use mobile app and on river.com.

The new River Mining product enables investors to monitor the performance of their Bitcoin mining portfolio and individual miner output. Clients can purchase mining machines within personal or entity accounts. River manages the full mining operation, which includes procuring the newest generation mining hardware, hosting in top US-based data centers, integrating with the leading mining pool, and maintaining mining machines for maximum up-time.

"The Bitcoin mining industry has shifted from once being able to profitably mine Bitcoin from a laptop in your home to requiring industrial-scale mining operations," said Alex Leishman, River CEO. "In recent years, only the largest players have had access to the returns of institutional Bitcoin mining. River Mining changes that."

River announced the new mining offering in late 2021 and has hundreds of Bitcoin mining clients, ranging from individuals with one mining machine to family offices and investment funds with fleets of machines. The company is bringing thousands of mining machines online in Q2 2022 and has agreements in place to grow to tens of thousands in the coming year.

River began as a Bitcoin brokerage offering industry-leading security, custody, and client service. With River Mining, the company has brought that same expertise and quality to Bitcoin mining. "Our mission is to accelerate the adoption of Bitcoin," said Alex Leishman. "River Mining is an important step towards our vision to provide easy-to-use financial products to grow Bitcoin wealth."

