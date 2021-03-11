River Financial (river.com) raises $12M Series A to continue explosive growth of its Bitcoin financial services for traditional investors

San Francisco-based Bitcoin financial services firm, River Financial, raises $12M Series A after 3500% growth since June Tweet this

River is investing heavily in team growth and product development. According to Co-Founder and CEO Alex Leishman, "Bitcoin is on a trajectory to becoming a global reserve asset, and we are building the financial services that our clients will need for that future." River's focus on premium client services and traditional financial tooling, including tax lot tracking and account statements, is attracting increasing numbers of high-end clients who find incumbent solutions intimidating and confusing.

The majority of volume on River is driven by clients over the age of 50, but Co-Founder and COO Andrew Benson believes there is still a large underserved segment of the population, "River's mission is to bring Bitcoin to investors around the world. Even as global interest in Bitcoin grows rapidly, most Americans over the age of 45 who want Bitcoin still don't own any. River is helping to fix that by creating familiar, high-end financial solutions for investors who are new to Bitcoin."

About River Financial

Founded in 2019 and based in San Francisco, River Financial is a financial technology company building tools and services for long-term Bitcoin investors. River's flagship product, a Bitcoin brokerage, provides sophisticated retail investors with a high-end platform to buy and sell Bitcoin. River's brokerage product delivers best-in-class security, a world-class client service experience, and investment performance tools that enable clients to harness the transformative possibilities of Bitcoin and become confident Bitcoin investors.

To learn more, please visit River.com or follow us on Twitter @River .

Media Contact:

Andrew Benson

[email protected]

SOURCE River Financial Inc.

Related Links

https://river.com

