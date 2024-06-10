River Logic Announces Staufen as a Referral Partner for its Value Chain Optimization Technology

River Logic's innovative Value Chain Optimization Solution will be represented and integrated by leading consulting firm to provide enhanced supply chain capabilities for clients

DALLAS, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- River Logic, a global innovator in network design and optimization, announced today that Staufen, a Lean Management consulting service and academy, joined their Partner Program where Staufen can refer businesses to River Logic. With the introduction of the Digital Planning Twin™ and River Logic's Value Chain Optimization Solution, Staufen is opening up new opportunities to offer its customers optimized supply chain functionalities to support their business goals.

Staufen offers consulting services and management work strategies with focus on operational excellence based on lean philosophy to prevent waste, increase organizational productivity, and improve product quality. Additionally, Staufen helps managers and employees to establish sustainable change process coupled with continuous development with intuitive strategies and methods through empowerment and a teachable corporate culture. With River Logic as a reliable technology and business partner who has extensive experience in the consulting industry as well as expertise in solving complex supply chain challenges, Staufen will support companies to improve their supply chain network performance and increase the resilience, robustness and responsiveness.

"As specialists in operational excellence and supply chain network management, our experts work with state-of-the-art tools to better meet the needs of our customers. Working with River Logic ideally supports our holistic approach to making the entire supply chain, including individual partners, more responsive, robust and efficient," said Christian Ullrich, Principal at Staufen. "We look forward to the partnership and the innovative capabilities that River Logic's optimization models and ad hoc analytics will provide."

"While evaluating joint opportunities with Staufen's excellent team of consultative professionals, we will provide prospective clients with supply chain network optimization solutions that will allow them to solve for strategic, financial and operational needs," said Carlos Centurion, President of River Logic. "Our Value Chain Optimization solution, combining end-to-end supply chain scenario management, including financial modeling, sustainability, and utilization of AI, will help streamline processes for better returns on investment. Together with Staufen, we will focus on providing increased efficiencies for all involved, while maintaining Staufen's market reputation as a continued leader and reference for operational excellence."

About Staufen

Staufen is the leading top management consultancy for operational excellence, enabling its clients to improve results in all areas along the value chain. The dovetailing of process excellence and leadership excellence also ensures a continuous improvement culture in the long term. With suitable strategies and methods, Staufen sets the right changes in motion and quickly achieves measurable success. The consultancy enables companies to establish a performance-enhancing corporate culture and sustainably increase value creation. With 280 employees worldwide, the international consultancy for operational excellence supports clients in the fields of performance improvement, supply chain network management, organizational development, digitalization and Industry 4.0. See. Learn. Act. Live. https://www.staufen.us/

About River Logic

Founded in 2000, River Logic is a global leader in supply chain strategy and planning, helping companies across a wide range of industries resolve complex, cross-functional trade-off decisions while optimizing key objectives like growth, margin, service levels and more. The foundation of River Logic's technology is a Digital Planning Twin™, which helps companies easily, quickly and thoroughly assess a truly end-to-end set of scenarios, not only including Network Design Optimization, but full value chain that extends to product portfolio, sustainability targets and the financial impact in terms of profitability and the ability to finance the operation. To learn more, visit: www.riverlogic.com.

Media Contact:

Hila Eyal,

Chief Marketing Officer at River Logic,

[email protected]

SOURCE River Logic, Inc.