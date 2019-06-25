River Logic Named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation

DALLAS, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- River Logic , a global provider of prescriptive analytics technology, was recently named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant report identifies and analyzes vendors which provide S&OP systems of differentiation (SOD). "According to Gartner, an S&OP SOD should include 13 key capabilities that are required to support a Stage 4 maturity S&OP process."

River Logic supports all levels of supply chain maturity, including Stage 4 and higher, leveraging mathematical optimization to address a multitude of decision-making challenges across the supply chain.

"We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Visionary for our S&OP solution," said Carlos Centurion, President of River Logic. "Our customers profit with a rich solution that is uniquely designed to support their specific business model and decision-making challenges. We're able to deliver unmatched improvements across the end-to-end supply chain, like profit improvements, higher service levels, and increased throughputs."

"River Logic's S&OP solution is advantageous because it's all-inclusive with superior modeling, data visualization, expanded collaboration, multi-period planning, and validated financial impact," said Centurion. "This provides customers with a powerful, multi-faceted investment."

Profitability Goals Drive Supply Chain Maturity

Gartner's report noted that, "profitability is based on a more accurate understanding of distinct supply chain segments, the inherent performance window of each distinct supply chain and the corresponding cost to serve."

"As a prescriptive analytics technology provider, profitability for the entire supply chain and beyond is indicative of our customers' objectives. We believe our position in the Magic Quadrant reflects the numerous benefits that the River Logic platform provides, such as providing a clear financial understanding with each plan," said Mike Barker, VP Customer Success at River Logic.

"Our customers continue to report high business value from our product and fast implementation times," said Peter Bull, CTO of River Logic. "We continue to develop our vision for S&OP, and part of that understanding is gleaning insights from our customers on a regular basis. Their feedback is crucial in our continued development of our vision and our product," continued Bull.

"The key to our success has been our move to Microsoft Azure's cloud," continued Bull, "enabling us to bring collaborative scenario analysis to any business user, backed by the power of optimization."

River Logic has been offering prescriptive analytics solutions for nearly 20 years, including Sales and Operations Planning/Integrated Business Planning, which is often used to solve complex decision-making problems across consumer packaged goods (CPG), natural resources, energy, mining, chemicals, and other industries.

¹Source: Magic Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation, Tim Payne, Amber Salley, Alex Pradhan, 7 May 2019

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About River Logic

River Logic has been a global innovator in prescriptive analytics since 2000. Its optimization platform — purpose-built for business users rather than data scientists — enables enterprise-wide optimization, collaborative planning, and performance management, all delivered through a revolutionary user experience.

