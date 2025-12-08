River Logic Unveils Major Enhancements to Its Value Chain Optimization Solution

The latest VCO release features a redesigned user interface, advanced AI support,

and significant reliability upgrades—empowering users with deeper insights, more

streamlined workflows and automation.

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- River Logic, a leader in advanced analytics and value chain optimization, announces the latest release of its Value Chain Optimization (VCO) solution, powered by Enterprise Optimizer®. The updated platform offers streamlined workflows, enhanced AI-driven insights, and increased performance, empowering organizations to plan and execute more effectively. This new release introduces enhancements to help teams operate more efficiently and make smarter, data-driven decisions.

The new VCO brings logistics, manufacturing, sourcing, and capacity planning together on a single platform. Its redesigned interface helps users navigate more easily, stay organized, and access key information quickly. Enhanced financial modeling tools offer organizations greater clarity and control over their operations.

The release also introduces improvements to RIA, River Logic's AI assistant, which now provides deeper insights, more relevant recommendations, and context-aware responses. Enhanced browser integration and expanded reporting tools are designed to help users work more efficiently.

The following are the main key enhancements designed to empower users to make smarter, faster decisions, optimize performance, and align strategy with financial goals:

1. Facilitate access and efficiency for business users and consultants -

RIA offers guidance to users on utilizing all relevant features and automates complex, time-consuming tasks on behalf of users

Improved workflows and visualizations make the application more intuitive, to help streamline operations and unlock efficiency across teams

2. Smarter Users for Smarter Decision Making - Improve users' ability to make smart and faster decisions with guided insights and recommendations:

RIA guides users on key optimization results, and suggests additional analyses

The application now supports a unique understanding of average and marginal profitability for products and customers, providing deeper business insights

3. Higher fidelity on financial and strategy modeling – enables seamless integration of financial accounting into scenario analysis, ensuring operational and corporate strategies are closely aligned with shareholder priorities and financial realities. Such as:

Users can assess the impact of tariffs, generate financial accounting statements by region or business unit, and align strategies by setting constraints like capex budgets

The platform delivers actionable insights into both average and marginal profitability for every product and customer

Comprehensive support for P&L, cash flow, balance sheet, including roll-ups, transfer prices and key financial ratios

4. Analysis of Industry Specific Constraints - VCO now accommodates specialized requirements, including supply strategies, blend optimization, customer contracts, and product portfolio priorities. This flexibility empowers customers and partners to address unique business challenges and unlock greater value.

"These updates reflect our ongoing commitment to making VCO even more intuitive and helping our customers achieve better results by making planning and modeling easier and more effective," said Carlos Centurion, President at River Logic. "We're making the VCO experience faster, smarter, and easier to use, enabling expert and business users to unlock new levels of value across their operations."

"The latest VCO release is now live for all customers, delivering faster performance, a more intuitive experience, and a smarter AI assistant, RIA," said Peter Bull, CTO at River Logic. "Driven by our commitment to customers, our expert engineering team continually advances our technology to deliver the industry's most accessible and impactful Value Chain Optimization solution, empowering enterprises everywhere to achieve more."

Behind the scenes, the VCO solution provides stronger platform performance, faster solve node speeds, and greater system reliability.

About Value Chain Optimization

Value Chain Optimization (VCO), powered by Enterprise Optimizer®, improves the efficiency and effectiveness of an organization's entire value chain, from sourcing and production to distribution. Unlike traditional methods focused only on logistics, VCO integrates areas like manufacturing, procurement, and capacity planning. Using advanced analytics and scenario modeling, VCO enables organizations to make faster, more informed decisions that maximize profitability and support sustainability. This integrated approach helps businesses quickly adapt to changing markets while reducing costs and unlocking new opportunities for growth.

About River Logic

River Logic is a global leader in supply chain strategy and planning, helping companies across a wide range of industries resolve complex, cross-functional trade-off decisions while optimizing key objectives like growth, margin, service levels and more. The foundation of River Logic's technology is a Digital Planning Twin™, which helps companies easily, quickly and thoroughly assess a truly end-to-end set of scenarios, not only including Network Design Optimization, but full value chain that extends to product portfolio, sustainability targets and the financial impact in terms of profitability and the ability to finance the operation. To learn more, visit: www.riverlogic.com.

