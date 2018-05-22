River Oaks Implements EarlySense Technology To Enhance Patient Safety During Detox

"At River Oaks, our number one goal is patient safety," said CEO of River Oaks, Jeffrey Turiczek. "Bringing on EarlySense is an important addition to our overall culture of safety allowing our staff to continuously monitor patient vital signs and identify abnormalities simultaneously. With this technology, patients and their families can be assured they are receiving consistent and thorough care."

The EarlySense system utilizes a contact-free sensor placed beneath the patient's mattress and continuously tracks patient vitals, including heart rate, respiratory rate and motion, in order to help medical staff detect early signs of patient deterioration and prevent adverse events. Concerning measurements, such as sudden movements or irregular breathing patterns, will immediately distribute an alert to the facility's central nursing hub and pagers prompting nursing staff to respond to the situation.

"The detox process is one of the most dangerous times in a patient's recovery journey as withdrawal symptoms can sometimes be deadly," said Abbas Sina, medical director at River Oaks Treatment Center. "Because of this, individuals in this phase of treatment need consistent monitoring. With the EarlySense technology, our staff is able to identify potential life-threatening events, likely to happen during detox, before they get the chance to escalate."

Additionally, EarlySense is customizable allowing nursing staff to personalize each patient's monitor and alerts fostering better response times, while also minimizing false alarms.

"Working in the addiction treatment industry, we are often presented with many patients who have serious medical comorbidities," said Turiczek. "Along with highly qualified professionals, Early Sense offers us an additional level of preventative care to assist in monitoring those most at risk. That said, we are thrilled to incorporate this innovative technology as a standard of care at River Oaks."

About River Oaks Treatment Center

River Oaks is a part of the American Addiction Centers' family of treatment centers. American Addiction Centers (NYSE: AAC) is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at AmericanAddictionCenters.org or follow us on Twitter @AAC_Tweet.

About EarlySense

EarlySense® provides contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer digital health markets. EarlySense's FDA-cleared systems utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data analytics to provide actionable health insights and improve clinical outcomes.

Used worldwide in hospitals, rehab and skilled nursing facilities, EarlySense assists clinicians in early detection of patient deterioration, helping to prevent adverse events, including code blues which are a result of cardiac or respiratory arrest, preventable ICU transfers, patient falls and pressure ulcers.

EarlySense offers clinically-proven technology to consumers with EarlySense® Live™ and Percept™. EarlySense® Live™ is the first at-home consumer health monitor powered by EarlySense's medically-proven sensor and AI analytics. Live is particularly useful for tracking the health and sleep of the aging population and children, to help facilitate better health choices. EarlySense® Percept™ is the first clinically-proven monitor for fertility and period tracking. It accurately tracks internal body signals and assists couples who are trying to conceive.

EarlySense has partnered with leading global technology companies including Samsung, Welch Allyn, iFit and Beurer. The company is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Woburn, MA. For more information, visit www.earlysense.com, www.earlysense.com/live and www.earlysense.com/percept.

Media Contact: Joy Sutton

(615) 587-7728

JSutton@ContactAAC.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/river-oaks-implements-earlysense-technology-to-enhance-patient-safety-during-detox-300653109.html

SOURCE River Oaks

Related Links

https://riveroakstreatment.com

