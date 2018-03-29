River Oaks Recognized for Providing Gold Standard of Care

River Oaks utilizes research-based treatment modalities proven to benefit patients struggling with drugs and/or alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders. With medical providers and clinicians on-site 24 hours each day, River Oaks is able to provide levels of care ranging from medical detox to those requiring partial hospitalization.

To achieve accreditation, River Oaks had to undergo an extensive review process, including a rigorous on-site survey. During the review, compliance with behavioral healthcare standards related to several areas, including care, treatment and services; environment of care; leadership; and screening procedures for the early detection of imminent harm.

"The Joint Commission accreditation provides behavioral health care organizations with the processes needed to improve in a variety of areas related to the care of individuals and their families," said Julia Finken, RN, BSN, MBA, CSSBB, CPHQ, executive director, Behavioral Health Care Accreditation Program, The Joint Commission. "We commend River Oaks for its efforts."

"Having achieved The Joint Commission accreditation means that our clients and their families can trust that they will receive the highest level of clinical care at our facility, provided by employees who are dedicated to providing quality addiction services, in a safe and comfortable environment," said Jeff Turiczek, CEO of River Oaks.

In addition to receiving Joint Commission Accreditation, River Oaks is also CARF™-accredited, another international symbol of River Oaks' commitment to excellence.

To learn more about River Oaks, visit www.riveroakstreatment.com.

About River Oaks Treatment Center

River Oaks is a part of the American Addiction Centers' family of treatment centers. American Addiction Centers (NYSE: AAC) is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at AmericanAddictionCenters.org or follow us on Twitter @AAC_Tweet.

Media Contact: Joy Sutton

(615) 587-7728

JSutton@ContactAAC.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/river-oaks-recognized-for-providing-gold-standard-of-care-300621950.html

SOURCE River Oaks