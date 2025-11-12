River Region Psychiatry Associates Announces Name Change to Ally Psychiatry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- River Region Psychiatry Associates, a leading multi-state behavioral health practice, announced its rebranding as Ally Psychiatry today. The new name reflects the organization's continued growth, expansion into multiple states, and unwavering mission to stand beside patients as a trusted Ally in their mental health journey. The rebrand includes a new logo, refreshed website, and enhanced digital presence, symbolizing the company's evolution and forward momentum.

"The name Ally represents who we are and who we aspire to be for every person we serve," said Dr. Shankar Yalamanchili (Dr. Chili), Founder of Ally Psychiatry. "An ally stands beside you, supports you, and advocates for your well-being — that perfectly captures our mission and the compassionate care we provide every day. As we've expanded across multiple states and communities, we wanted a brand that reflects the strength of our commitment to mental health care and the partnerships we build with each patient. Ally Psychiatry embodies our values of trust, support, and excellence in psychiatric care — principles that have guided us since 2007."

In 2025, Ally Psychiatry will serve patients through more than 400,000 individual encounters — a testament to its growing reach and impact in behavioral health.

To learn more about Ally Psychiatry, visit www.allypsychiatry.com or follow Ally on LinkedIn to stay connected with the latest news.

About Ally Psychiatry

Ally Psychiatry is a physician-driven psychiatric practice founded in 2007 by Dr. Chili. Ally Psychiatry fulfills its mission of improving access to mental health care to those who need it most with over 75 service locations in seven states. Ally's enterprise behavioral health model includes outpatient clinics, rural health clinics, telehealth services, hospital emergency department and facility consult services, hospital inpatient unit coverage and management, provider coverage of free-standing behavioral health hospitals, provision of behavioral health services for correctional facilities, support for community mental health centers, and behavioral health facility service line agreements. Ally Psychiatry's integrated care model ensures that individuals and communities receive high-quality, compassionate mental health support wherever it's needed most.

