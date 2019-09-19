River Ridge Dermatology welcomes new resident physicians

BLACKSBURG, Va., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- River Ridge Dermatology welcomed two new resident physicians, Karla Guerra, D.O. and Abby Russell, D.O., and bid farewell to Dr. Nathan Miller, who completed his residency.

Doctors Guerra and Russell will be working out of River Ridge's three office locations in Blacksburg, Narrows, and Roanoke.

Karla Guerra, D.O (photo)

Hailing from Santurce, Puerto Rico, Guerra received her B.S. in biology from the University of Central Florida in Orlando, and attended medical school at Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine in North Carolina.

Guerra, who is fluent in Spanish, chose to specialize in dermatology because she loves working with people of all ages, from the very young to the very old, she said.

Guerra also enjoys the variety that dermatology brings. "From saving lives by removing melanoma with Mohs surgery, to improving a patient's quality of life by treating her acne, I am doing something different every day, which makes me a more effective physician and allows me to make a real difference in my patients' lives."

Abby Russell, D.O. (photo)

Russell is from Chattanooga, Tenn. She received her BSN in nursing from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and completed medical school at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Blacksburg.

Russell enjoys how dermatology allows her to engage with patients of all ages, she said. Plus, she gets to work with her hands. She likes being able to see progress when she treats very visible conditions, like acne or psoriasis. "So many skin conditions are treatable, but people often don't realize it," she said. "When they finally come to the dermatologist, they're met with a variety of treatments they didn't know were possible. I like relieving the feeling of helplessness."

Farewell to Nathan Miller

River Ridge Dermatology said goodbye to Miller, who recently completed his residency.

"Dr. Miller has been an invaluable member of the River Ridge team, and the practice wishes him well in his new position," said Kevin Kendall, River Ridge Dermatology's practice manager.

River Ridge Dermatology provides medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services for adults and children in the New River Valley and Roanoke. The practice's team of board-certified dermatologists and allied health professionals help patients determine the best approaches and treatment plans for any conditions affecting their skin, hair, or nails. River Ridge Dermatology has office locations in Blacksburg, Roanoke and Narrows.

