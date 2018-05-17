River Road Coffees Unveils New Single-Origin Line of Coffees

BATON ROUGE, La., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- River Road Coffees, a family-owned and operated coffee producer based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is now offering a new line of coffees that experts might call the filet mignon of coffee beans.

Roastmaster Select Coffees of Origin includes four new and exotic flavors using beans cultivated from single points of origin across the world. The product is representative of the "Third Wave" coffee movement in how roasters approach the coffee more like a wine in terms of their efforts to produce a high-quality, artisanal product.

"Think of it like a single-barrel whiskey," said Ian Melancon, co-founder of River Road Coffees. "It's very similar in terms of how it's produced, the quality and the desirability among consumers. Most 'regular' coffees out there use a blend of beans sourced from a variety of locations. A single-location 'coffee of origin' provides a much more distinct and exotic flavor."

Melancon spent 10 years perfecting his choice of beans from the thousands of varieties worldwide, honing flavors as a personal hobby that was part science, part art and all passion. It's a project, he says, that was built from the "grounds" up to bring the highest-quality coffee bean to South Louisiana and beyond.

Roastmaster Select offers four distinct flavors using beans from Kenya, Indonesia, Ethiopia and Guatemala. The beans are harvested from regions known for rich soil, ideal climate conditions and natural elements that contribute to a special character and essence not found in other coffee-growing regions. The result is beans with bold flavor that range from caramel and chocolate to citrus and berry. Learn more about the Roastmaster Select flavors.

The beans are imported from each country and roasted on-site at the River Road Coffees facility in Baton Rouge. Because they are micro-roasted in very small batches, roasters are able to provide personal touches to each batch that ensure exceptional quality. The commitment to excellence extends into the packaging of the coffee, where premium material, a resealable top and one-way air valve maintain freshness for a first-class coffee experience. Each black and gold bag is signed by the Roastmaster himself, Ian Melancon, to certify the high standards met by each batch.

Roastmaster Select Coffees of Origin is available in select stores and online at riverroadcoffees.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Davidson

Phone: 225.769.4844

Email: lauren@feigleycommunications.com

Related Images

roastmaster-select.jpg

ian-melancon.jpg

image3.jpg

Related Links

River Road Coffees Website

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/river-road-coffees-unveils-new-single-origin-line-of-coffees-300650448.html

SOURCE River Road Coffees

Related Links

http://www.riverroadcoffees.com

