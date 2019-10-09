River Roast Offering Dream Wedding To One Lucky Couple

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- River Roast, one of Chicago's top destinations for dazzling riverfront weddings and events, is partnering with Brides Across America to offer a once in a lifetime opportunity for one lucky couple to win the wedding of their dreams. Through November 6th, Brides Across America, a non-profit organization dedicated to gifting weddings and wedding gowns to heroic military and first responders across the country, will accept online submissions for the contest to win a deluxe Stars and Stripes wedding package at River Roast for up to 220 guests.

The Stars and Stripes ultimate wedding package will highlight amazing bridal amenities that only River Roast can provide, for either a Riverside or Brunch Reception:

Riverside Reception

Five-hour reception for up to 220 guests in River Roast's newly renovated event space, overlooking the Chicago River



A three-course dinner showcasing unique contemporary American fare, prepared by the award-winning culinary team at River Roast



Four-hour bar package, one-hour dinner wine service, sparkling wine toast



Décor including house chairs, white linen tablecloths and napkins, and votive candles



Personalized menus at each seat

Brunch Reception

Four-hour reception for up to 220 guests in River Roast's newly renovated event space, overlooking the Chicago River



Four passed hors d'oeuvres during cocktail hour



Chef's table prepared by the River Roast culinary team



Four-hour bar package including bloody marys and mimosas



Complimentary votive candles

River Roast will also work with vendors and partners for other wedding-related necessities such as music, décor, photography, flowers, and ceremony needs, on a donation or low-cost basis. Additionally, the winner will receive a custom cake from Bittersweet Pastry, and a bridal gown and tuxedo, courtesy of Brides Across America and Volle's Bridal.

Online submissions will be taken for the Stars and Stripes wedding package contest through November 6th, 2019. Applicants must be military service members, or a police, fire, or emergency response professional who is on active duty or has been active within the last five years. Full contest rules and details are available by visiting the contest online:

https://bridesacrossamerica.webflow.io/events/landing/stars-stripes-wedding-river-roast-chicago

