River Rock Academy Celebrates 46 Graduates Across the State of Pennsylvania

River Rock Academy's students are headed to the workforce, to postsecondary education, and beyond with the critical academic knowledge, technical and life skills they gained at River Rock.

PENNSYLVANIA, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- River Rock Academy, a leading provider of customized alternative educational services to regular and special education students in Pennsylvania, is thrilled to announce the graduation of 46 students from their schools across the state. Since 2005, River Rock Academy has impacted the lives of many students and families, promoting lifelong educational, workforce and post high school success for students.

In honor of the class of 2023, River Rock Academy campuses will be hosting graduation ceremonies where friends and family can come and celebrate the graduates for reaching this amazing milestone.

"Graduation is such an exciting time as we get to celebrate and honor all of the hard work of not only our graduates, but also of their families and our amazing team members here at River Rock," said Christina Spielbauer, Senior Vice President of Operations in Pennsylvania. "Our graduates have demonstrated incredible determination and persistence in achieving this important milestone, and I know that they will continue to do amazing things wherever their journey takes them next."

River Rock Academy is a Pennsylvania licensed network of schools that provides special and alternative education to students grades kindergarten through 12 in nine campuses throughout Pennsylvania. Founded in the belief that students from all backgrounds, zip codes, and experience, can thrive, students enrolled in River Rock Academy receive tailored educational programming aligned to Pennsylvania Department of Education standards.

