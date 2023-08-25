River Rock Academy Expands Offerings to Cressona, PA

CRESSONA, Pa., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- River Rock Academy is proud to announce its expansion of special education and alternative education services to Cressona, PA, marking the school's 11th location in the state of Pennsylvania. The opening of this campus allows River Rock Academy to provide services to students in Schuylkill County.

"I would like to thank all our local school districts in the county who have partnered with us on our new River Rock Academy Cressona Campus," said Brandon Hoff, Regional Director, River Rock Academy. "We are excited to become part of the Schuylkill community and we look forward to providing outstanding educational and counseling services to their students. We believe that building positive and everlasting relationships is the key to improving and empowering lives. We cannot wait to hit the ground running!"

River Rock Academy provides academic programming infused with emotional and social skills development, tailored to each student's unique needs. Each of our 11 locations across central and eastern Pennsylvania is home to a dedicated and passionate team that prioritizes forging meaningful relationships with students and fostering an environment of trust and support.

Through personalized counseling, individualized goal-setting, and a curriculum aligned with Pennsylvania state standards, our students thrive in a safe and nurturing space. We are committed to guiding our students through their journey, equipping them with the tools they need to build a successful future.

"The decision to expand into Schuylkill County was driven by a desire to make our resources more readily available to a diverse range of students, ensuring that they can excel academically and reach their full potential," said Ryan Wall, Regional Director, River Rock Academy. "By partnering with districts, River Rock Academy aims to create a ripple effect of positive change throughout the community, ultimately contributing to a brighter and more promising future for all students involved."

About River Rock Academy:

River Rock Academy provides special education and alternative education programs in 11 locations across Pennsylvania. River Rock is part of the New Story network of schools, clinics, and services. Please visit https://www.riverrockacademy.net/ for more details.

SOURCE River Rock Academy