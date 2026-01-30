River Rock Academy Opens New Indiana, PA Campus, Expanding K-12 Services for Regional School Districts

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- River Rock Academy, a New Story program that partners with school districts to provide alternative education and school-based supports for students who benefit from a structured setting, announced the opening of its new campus at 334 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701. The campus expands access for students across Armstrong, Cambria, Indiana, Somerset, Westmoreland and surrounding school districts.

River Rock Academy will continue providing Alternative Education for Disruptive Youth (AEDY) services for students in grades 6–12 and now, with a newly awarded Private Academic License, can serve students in grades K–12.

The 14,000-square-foot building previously occupied by a New Story Schools location has been prepared to support student learning and regulation throughout the school day. The campus currently includes two elementary classrooms and two secondary classrooms (approved for three total secondary classrooms), with space in the building to expand to eight total classrooms. The site also includes a sensory room, two quiet rooms, an outdoor playground area, a gymnasium, and a cafeteria, as well as a spacious second floor designed to support staff training and future growth.

The campus is led by Campus Director Daniel Day and Education Director Katelyn Waterhouse, supported by a multidisciplinary team including teachers, counselors, a case manager, behavior coaches, and an administrative associate.

By expanding to K–12 through the Private Academic License while maintaining AEDY services for grades 6–12, River Rock Academy is increasing the range of support available to districts seeking consistent academic instruction, behavior support, and a structured learning environment for students who need a different setting.

"Our goal at River Rock Academy is to create a school environment where students can reset, rebuild skills, and make progress academically and behaviorally," said Brandon Hoff, VP of Operations. "With this campus now open and our ability to serve K–12 through the Private Academic License, we're expanding access for districts in the region. The building also gives us room to grow, including space to strengthen staff training as River Rock expands on this side of the state."

About River Rock Academy

River Rock Academy is a Pennsylvania Department of Education–approved provider offering alternative education services (AEDY) and Private Licensed Academic programs at locations across Pennsylvania. RRA's certified educators and clinical staff deliver personalized instruction and therapeutic supports to help students continue their academic progress and develop the skills needed for long-term success. River Rock Academy is part of the New Story network of schools and services.

