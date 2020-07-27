River Twice Restaurant and Chop's Restaurant Are Lead Cases In Petition Seeking Multi-District Coordination

PHILADELPHIA, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While argument is scheduled to be heard on July 30, 2020, before the Panel for Multi-District Litigation, Richard M. Golomb, Esquire, with co-counsel from Levin, Sedran & Berman and Beasley Allen, have today filed their opposition to Admiral Insurance Company's Motion to Dismiss in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania before The Honorable Timothy S. Savage. The law firms are representing River Twice and Chop's, two Philadelphia eateries that are the lead cases in the first filed Petition seeking multi-district coordination.

The defending insurance company – Admiral Insurance – filed a motion to have the lead cases dismissed according to attorney Richard M. Golomb, who is acting as counsel for both plaintiffs. He is joined by Attorney Arnold Levin of Levin, Sedran & Berman and Dee Miles from Beasley Allen in filing opposition against the motion to dismiss.

The plaintiffs are seeking business interruption benefits after the coronavirus pandemic triggered nationwide lockdowns that were enforced by the government and that forced the closure of their businesses. Insurance companies have leaned heavily on virus exclusions in policies to deny their claims. However, Attorney Golomb and his legal team have argued that Covid-19 did not shut down the businesses but rather government orders did. "Civil authority provisions found routinely in these policies demand coverage," Attorney Golomb was quoted as saying. "These motions are ill advised under the law and premature given the status of the cases."

SOURCE Richard M. Golomb