RIVERAIN TECHNOLOGIES CLEARREAD™ CT SELECTED BY THE VA'S LUNG PRECISION ONCOLOGY PROGRAM FOR EARLY LUNG CANCER DETECTION

ClearRead CT Is the Only Thoracic Imaging Interpretation Solution with Clear Visual Intelligence™ Using Unique Suppression Technology

MIAMISBURG, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverain Technologies , the pioneer of Clear Visual Intelligence™ (CVI™) for chest imaging interpretation, was selected by the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) to provide its unique imaging interpretation solution, ClearRead™ CT, to the Veteran Affair's (VA) Lung Precision Oncology Program ( LPOP ). With ClearRead CT, the VA's LPOP patients' care will now include CVI with vessel suppression for chest imaging interpretation alongside standard CT images for interpretation. Improving diagnostic accuracy and earlier intervention for better patient outcomes, ClearRead CT with CVI has shown a 29% reduction in missed nodules and a 26% reduction in nodule search time.

About 8,000 veterans are diagnosed and treated by the VA for lung cancer each year, with an estimated 900,000 veterans at risk for lung cancer due to age, smoking, and environmental exposures during and after military service. LPOP chose ClearRead CT to help improve the lung cancer survival rate for veterans across the U.S., which aligns with Riverain's mission to reduce delayed cardio-thoracic disease diagnoses from the nationwide statistic of 1 in 3 to none in 3.

Riverain Technologies is the pioneer of Clear Visual Intelligence™ for chest imaging interpretation. Tweet this

ClearRead CT with CVI is the only imaging interpretation solution available with suppression technology that allows radiologists to see beyond obstructions to clearly, confidently, and quickly detect cardio-thoracic diseases with Certainty of Search™ (CoS™). It removes the web of vessels in the chest CT image, allowing radiologists to see clearly and decide confidently. In addition, automated precision measurements with ClearRead CT lead to improved repeatability and consistency of imaging interpretation across different radiology readers, times of day, and workload. This is important given the alarming levels of radiology burnout and talent shortage.

"This initiative aligns with our mission of building a bold future of radiology where delayed or missed diagnoses don't happen," says Steve Worrell, CEO, Riverain Technologies. "Accurate imaging interpretation will make a critical difference for veterans and their families, and arming VA radiologists with Clear Visual Intelligence supports the advances the VA is making in lung cancer detection and care. We are pleased the VA recognized this opportunity and selected Riverain as the solution provider for LPOP."

The VA selected ClearRead CT as a new tool for LPOP to proactively detect lung cancer at 22 LPOP VA hub locations and 87 spoke sites across the country. The VA desires a proven, consistent, supportable enterprise radiology computer-aided detection (CAD) system to provide the same standard of care across its system. The VA's contract with Riverain is for ClearRead CT software, hardware, licensing, interfacing, training, and implementation.

About Riverain Technologies

Riverain Technologies is on a mission to revolutionize radiology by changing 1 in 3 delayed cardio-thoracic disease diagnoses to none in 3. Using unique suppression technology, the company's ClearRead imaging interpretation solutions with Clear Visual Intelligence™ (CVI™) create an unobstructed view within the existing workflow so radiologists can focus on what matters, precisely characterize, and report findings. Imaging interpretation with CVI™ moves radiologists beyond standard background-impaired imaging interpretation to allow focus on the actionable data to correctly and quickly detect cardio-thoracic diseases with newfound Certainty of Search™ (CoS™). For more information: https://www.riveraintech.com/ .

Media Contacts:

David Truncer

[email protected]

Patty Pologruto

[email protected]

SOURCE Riverain