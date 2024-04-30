Riverbeat Celebrates Memphis' Rich Music and Food Culture Starting Friday

Daily Lineup and Participating Local Food Favorites Announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Riverbeat, the inaugural music festival in Tom Lee Park organized by Mempho Presents, announced the participation of on-site local food favorites from Corky's BBQ, Gus's Fried Chicken, Pronto Pups, and even headlining artist Jelly Roll's own food truck, Rolling with Jelly. While Ice Cream Cones & More comes from Alabama, all other restaurants at RiverBeat have roots in the Memphis area. Riverbeat also recently announced the daily lineup, which includes local artists The Band Camino, Boo Mitchell and Take Me to the River, Al Kapone, Talibah Safiya, and many others. The full schedule can be found here .

Riverbeat Festival Map Riverbeat Daily Lineup

Festival organizers are taking advantage of Tom Lee Park's proximity and views of the Mississippi River and Memphis Bridge. All five stages will have beautiful river views, including the Stringbend Capital Main Stage, the Bud Light Stage, the Beale Street Landing Stage, and the Zev Pavillion Stage. There will also be an area designated for DJs called WhateverLand, sponsored by Whatever Shops.

"From a design standpoint, we aimed to complement the inherent beauty of Tom Lee Park while enriching its natural surroundings. With the utmost respect for the park and its charm, we sought to enhance it further using specified decor and lighting, adding textures, colors, and patterns designed to target the landscape and existing structures. We have incorporated solar-powered lights and decor for an eco-friendly festival design approach, which we hope to explore further in future shows," said Producer Jeff Bransford.

"We are also introducing some projection mapping using customized graphics that will be displayed on the bluffs to enhance the exciting lineup and experience. The Hernando de Soto Bridge will captivate the audience with its dynamic light display, serving as the perfect backdrop to enhance the festival's vibe. Fireworks will go off over the Mississippi every night to close out the performances."

Additional festival sponsors include Tito's Vodka, Red Bull, White Claw, Coca-Cola/Dr. Pepper, Memphis Tourism, Welcome to Memphis, Southland Casino, and Wickles Pickles.

Commenting on security, Scott King, Public Safety Director, Mempho Presents, said: "As with all our events, we take security very seriously, and we have both a private security company and the MPD working together to ensure fans have a safe and fun experience."

For more information and to sign up for the latest news on artist lineup and ticket sales, fans can log onto Riverbeat.com or follow RiverBeatFest on Instagram , Facebook , and X .

About Mempho Presents

Mempho Presents, a division of Forward Momentum, is an independent promotion company that crafts world-class live events and fan experiences. The group produces shows and events year-round, primarily at venues in Memphis, TN, and the Mid-South.

