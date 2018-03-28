Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Acquires Diane Walder Dermatology

Diane Walder Dermatology is one of the leading cosmetic dermatology practices in the United States, renowned for its cutting edge and innovative treatments. As board-certified dermatologists with many years of experience, Dr. Walder and her team's reputation as experts in the field of dermatology has grown alongside a distinguished clientele that includes heads of state, industry leaders, entertainers, and athletes. Dr. Walder and her team are often consulted as expert resources for national publications and broadcast media outlets, quoted on a regular basis in magazines that include Vogue, Allure, Cosmopolitan, and Glamour.

"This alignment allows our practice and physicians to focus on what we do best, providing excellent clinical care and patient experience. Our patients will always be the most important part of our practice," said Diane Walder, M.D.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to expand our presence in South Florida. Dr. Walder, along with Drs. Stacy Chimento and Lucy Chen, have built a phenomenal and successful practice. Their passion for healthy and beautiful skin has helped them establish an excellent reputation in the community. I am honored to partner with Diane Walder Dermatology to continue our commitment to treating our patients with the highest quality care, as if they were family," said Andrew T. Jaffe, MD, FAAD, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery.

As part of their dedication to providing quality patient care in Florida, Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery continues to expand its service area in order to reach a greater number of those in need of dermatology services at a convenient location. With the addition of these new office locations, Riverchase now offers a total of 37 convenient dermatology and cosmetic surgery locations with 72 providers throughout the state of Florida.

