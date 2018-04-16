Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Named Top Practice in U.S. by the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery has been named "Top Practice" by the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery for participating in the Choose Skin Health program and "devoting tremendous time and energy" by providing free skin cancer screenings in the national skin cancer prevention program. Riverchase performed 735 free skin cancer screenings in Florida during the program year from October 1, 2016 through October 1, 2017, which was the largest number of all program participants.
The Choose Skin Health program is a partnership between ASDS and Neutrogena that encourages the public to choose healthy and sun-safe behavior and promotes skin cancer prevention through free skin cancer screenings, regular sunscreen use and the practice of skin self-exams monthly, according to the ASDS. In 2017, volunteer screeners provided 2,000 total free skin cancer screenings. Riverchase providers committed their time and successfully conducted over 37 percent of the total screenings.
Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is dedicated to giving back to the community and promoting healthy skin behavior. For the last three years, the practice was recognized as the top screener in the country and they plan to uphold that title.
About Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery
Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is one of Florida's largest, fastest growing and most comprehensive skin centers. Founded in Naples, Florida in 2000 by Andrew T. Jaffe, MD, FAAD
