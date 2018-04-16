Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Named Top Practice in U.S. by the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery

The Choose Skin Health program is a partnership between ASDS and Neutrogena that encourages the public to choose healthy and sun-safe behavior and promotes skin cancer prevention through free skin cancer screenings, regular sunscreen use and the practice of skin self-exams monthly, according to the ASDS. In 2017, volunteer screeners provided 2,000 total free skin cancer screenings. Riverchase providers committed their time and successfully conducted over 37 percent of the total screenings.

Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is dedicated to giving back to the community and promoting healthy skin behavior. For the last three years, the practice was recognized as the top screener in the country and they plan to uphold that title.

Visit www.RiverchaseDermatology.com to learn more or to request an appointment.

About Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is one of Florida's largest, fastest growing and most comprehensive skin centers. Founded in Naples, Florida in 2000 by Andrew T. Jaffe, MD, FAAD Riverchase has maintained its initial vision of providing the most comprehensive skin cancer, dermatology and cosmetic surgery services for over a decade. The caring and skilled providers at Riverchase use the latest techniques and equipment to diagnose and treat a wide range of skin disorders and cosmetic concerns. Riverchase has many convenient locations throughout Florida. For more information, visit www.RiverchaseDermatology.com.

