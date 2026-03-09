RIVERDALE MILLS CFO DEB KRIKORIAN HONORED WITH 2026 STEP AHEAD AWARD

National award recognizes excellence and outstanding leadership in manufacturing

NORTHBRIDGE, Mass., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manufacturing Institute, in partnership with the National Association of Manufacturers, announced that Deb Krikorian, Chief Financial Officer of Riverdale Mills, is a recipient of the 2026 STEP Ahead Award, a national award recognizing leadership in the manufacturing industry.

Debra Krikorian, CFO, Riverdale Mills Corporation

"Deb's leadership has been instrumental in guiding Riverdale through some of the most challenging economic conditions in our company's history," said Jim Knott, Jr., CEO of Riverdale Mills. "From navigating the steel tariffs to managing their recent escalation, she has shown exceptional financial expertise and steady resolve. Her ability to align our teams and protect our long-term sustainability represents the very best of manufacturing leadership, and we're incredibly proud to see Deb recognized with this well-deserved honor."

As CFO, Deb has led Riverdale through two of its most turbulent economic challenges: the U.S. steel tariffs of 2018 and their escalation in 2024 and 2025. With steel rod accounting for nearly two-thirds of production costs and thousands of tons purchased annually, the financial impact was substantial. Leveraging deep expertise in finance and risk management, she stabilized costs, strengthened supplier partnerships, and guided complex pricing decisions while maintaining operational excellence. A trusted strategic partner to the CEO, Deb fosters cross-functional alignment, resilience, and continuous improvement through transparent, collaborative leadership.

Deb will be honored at the annual STEP Ahead Awards Gala in Washington, D.C., on April 23, 2026.

The STEP Ahead Awards are a cornerstone of the Manufacturing Institute's STEP Ahead initiative, recognizing leaders nationwide whose expertise, mentorship, and commitment strengthen and advance the manufacturing workforce. By elevating role models across the industry, the Award showcases excellence and leadership at every level of manufacturing, and supports efforts to attract, retain, and develop talent.

"Manufacturing's future depends on leaders who develop talent, strengthen teams and drive results by building strong workplace cultures," said Lexi Champion, National Director of STEP Ahead. "The STEP Ahead Awards recognize and celebrate those making that impact every day in their workplaces and communities, and whose leadership helps the next generation see a place for themselves in manufacturing."

ABOUT RIVERDALE MILLS

Founded more than 45 years ago, Riverdale Mills is a leading American manufacturer of premium welded wire mesh solutions for the marine, security, construction, agriculture, and aquaculture industries. From its 400,000-square-foot Massachusetts campus, Riverdale produces over 3,500 mesh configurations, exporting nearly 40% worldwide. Renowned for its galvanized-after-welding (GAW) and PVC-coated technologies, the company revolutionized lobster fishing with its invention of Aquamesh® the first welded wire mesh engineered specifically for marine traps. Riverdale delivers durable, high-performance solutions backed by engineering expertise and responsive customer service.

For more information, visit: www.riverdale.com.

ABOUT THE MANUFACTURING INSTITUTE

The Manufacturing Institute works to build and strengthen the manufacturing workforce for today and tomorrow to create a workforce prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century. This is done through implementing groundbreaking initiatives, convening industry leaders, conducting innovative research and promoting public policy that supports the sector as it meets the opportunity of modern manufacturing. Through this work, the MI furthers individual opportunity, community prosperity and a more competitive manufacturing industry.

For more information, please visit: https://themanufacturinginstitute.org/

