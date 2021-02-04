Riverdale Poultry expands its distributed workforce with itopia's turnkey cloud VDI solution

ELMIRA, ON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverdale Poultry, a leading poultry transportation and logistics company based in Canada, has leveraged itopia to equip its distributed workforce with remote access to Windows applications, hosted on Google Cloud. As the poultry transportation company has grown significantly in recent years, it needed a new VDI solution that could better accommodate the computing needs of its expanding workforce and enable centralized management, also leveraging Google Cloud's high-speed network for a further performance boost.

"itopia alleviated our latency issues. We saw a 10x speed increase in some of the applications that we're using," said Zach Lucier, Director of Data Analytics & Infrastructure for Riverdale Poultry. "itopia puts a box around the problem for you and says 'here's your RDS deployment that you can tweak in a way that best suits your business.'"

Riverdale Poultry had previously used a VPN to grant employees remote access to the company's servers. The VPN's performance and reliability slowed as the growing business added new hires to its network and as users moved to remote work due to COVID-19. In the search for a cloud solution, itopia gained traction over competitors thanks to its IT automation driving significant cost savings and secure access to Google Cloud's global network. The itopia solution ensures employees have the fastest connection possible when remotely accessing accounting software and Microsoft Office 365 from any device.

"It's an honor to support the expansion of a data-driven industry leader that has helped keep people fed amid the global pandemic," said itopia CEO Jon Lieberman. "Companies like Riverdale Poultry are increasingly leveraging cloud-native platforms like itopia for easily managing a distributed workforce."

Mr. Lucier noted itopia's automation capabilities, remarking, "itopia not only informs you but also spins up the exact VMs needed, and then wires them up accordingly. That would not have been something I could do myself without a lot of investment and reading through Microsoft help documents for many hours."

With itopia's pay-as-you-go model on Google Cloud, the company avoided expensive, upfront hardware costs for on-premises VDI upgrades. As Riverdale Poultry continues to grow, its IT staff can rapidly scale up computing resources from itopia's management console to accommodate new employees.

"Enabling secure, remote access to workplace tools and applications is more important than ever," said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. "We're proud of the work partners like itopia are doing to help our customers with their evolving business needs, and we look forward to our continued partnership to support customers on Google Cloud."

About Riverdale Poultry

Riverdale Poultry is the leading live poultry transport and catching service provider in Ontario. We exist to feed the country – a purpose we've been proud of for 65+ years. We deliver a critical service to major poultry processors, and we believe in 4 core principles:

"Get it Done Right" – We get the job done. The right way. Probably the hard way.

"Learn to Improve" – We've always focused on perfecting our craft. Each day is an opportunity to learn and push the yardstick.

"Accountability to All" – We're accountable to all stakeholders – our team, customers, growers, animals, industry partners, and our communities.

"Succeed and Have Fun!" – We do whatever it takes to win, but never compromise safety, animal welfare, integrity, or our values.

About itopia

As enterprises seek to simplify their digital transformation, itopia automates and orchestrates infrastructure on Google Cloud , enabling enterprises to shed IT burdens and focus on what they do best. itopia's core offerings include accelerating VDI workload migration to cloud-native Desktop as a Service (DaaS), eliminating costly & complex infrastructure overhead from vendors like Citrix or VMware, and providing a unified, end-to-end lifecycle management console for securely delivering Windows virtual desktops & apps to global, distributed workforces.

