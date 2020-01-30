Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show To Be Screened In Movie Theaters Across The U.S. On March 15

"The sort of spectacle and experience that comes along once in a lifetime."

The Hollywood Reporter

25 years ago, 7 minutes changed the face of Irish dancing forever. The Eurovision interval act performance of Riverdance gave millions of people a new and exciting glimpse of the future of Irish dance. Now 25 years later, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerising soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs. Staged at the 3Arena Dublin, the exact spot that the Riverdance story began, the 25th Anniversary Gala performance will be filmed live for its inaugural worldwide cinema release.

"The phenomenon rolls on! There will always be a Riverdance!"

New York Times

Director of Riverdance, John McColgan, said today: "From the moment the first Riverdance performance took place, in Dublin in 1994, we knew that something special had occurred. Producer Moya Doherty, composer Bill Whelan and myself, set about creating a stage show that could build on the thrill, the spectacle and the sheer creative energy of that first performance featuring Michael Flatley and Jean Butler in that first television appearance. We are thrilled that 25 years later Riverdance continues its record-breaking story with its first cinema release to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show."

Kymberli Frueh, SVP for Programming and Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing has said: "It's terrific that we can bring this fantastic anniversary show to US cinemas and make it accessible for local communities, giving more people than ever the chance to experience this truly iconic production and continue Riverdance's incredible legacy."

The Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is on tour throughout the USA from January to June. For more information on the live tour dates and venues visit Riverdance.com

To find your nearest cinema screening and book tickets visit: Riverdance25Cinema.com

#Riverdance25

#Riverdance25Cinema

For further information on the US tour and cinema release:

Colgan McNeil

colgan@polkandco.com

Kelly Stotmeister

kelly@polkandco.com

Alex Seeley

alex@polkandco.com

+1 917-261-3988

For further information on Trafalgar Releasing:

Ollie Charles

ollie.c@trafalgar-releasing.com

+44 7471907 077

US cinema release date: March 15, 2020

Website: Riverdance25Cinema.com

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Riverdance

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/riverdance

Twitter – https://twitter.com/Riverdance

ABOUT TRAFALGAR RELEASING

Trafalgar Releasing is the global leader in event cinema distribution. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's global operations include production, acquisition, marketing and distribution of specialised content to over 8,000 cinemas in more than 120 countries worldwide.

A full spectrum of releases includes high arts (The Metropolitan Opera, Bolshoi Ballet, Royal Opera House), award winning theatre (The King and I: from the London Palladium, An American In Paris, Les Misérables: The Staged Concert), iconic moments (Monty Python's Life of Brian 40th Anniversary, David Bowie is happening now, They Shall Not Grow Old), heritage music acts (Roger Waters The Wall, David Gilmour Live in Pompeii, Metallica & San Francisco Symphony: S&M2, Depeche Mode: SPIRITS in the Forest) and contemporary music sensations (BTS' BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE, Gorillaz: REJECT FALSE ICONS, Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams).

Headquartered in London, the company also has offices in New York, Los Angeles and Denver. More information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.Trafalgar-Releasing.com.

SOURCE Trafalgar Releasing

Related Links

www.trafalgar-releasing.com

