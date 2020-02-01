Riverence Holdings Acquires Clear Springs Foods

The Magic Valley will continue to be the base of operations for both Riverence and Clear Springs Foods, with the intent to maintain existing brands, team members, and the markets they serve. Together, the companies employ over 450 people.

"We believe in aquaculture and sustainable, land-based production of seafood," says Rob Young, CEO of Riverence. "With this investment, we are deepening our commitment to doing what's right in support of our communities, the fish we produce, and the natural resources we share. Together, we stand ready to redefine farm-raised fish and the future of American aquaculture."

"We're starting to reimagine the potential of the US trout industry," says Jeff Jermunson, CEO of Clear Springs Foods. "We are honored to begin the next chapter of our company's long history as part of the Riverence family."

Together with Clear Springs Foods, Riverence controls the supply chain from its brood stock to delivery to distributors. The Riverence portfolio now includes 14 farms able to produce more than 15,000 metric tons annually, four brood stations, two processing facilities, a value-added processing facility, a waste recovery plant, and a feed mill, all of which are BAP certified or pursuing certification. Shared resources also include a modern fleet of 12 over-the-road tractor trailer combos providing nationwide market access to all Riverence and Clear Springs products.

Riverence's mission is to decrease pressure on wild fish by providing an alternative source of premium seafood. Riverence is an IMPACT partner of the James Beard Foundation and the official trout of the James Beard House, recommended by FishWise and Ocean Wise, and a Monterey Bay Seafood Watch "Best Choice". Riverence's reputation for quality and care has quickly earned praise from celebrity chefs such as Andrew Zimmern, and a spot on the menus of restaurants like Tender Greens, GT Fish & Oyster, Sparrow & Wolf, The Breadfruit & Rum Bar, Momofuku, Imoto, and more.

Riverence Holdings LLC

Riverence Holdings is the largest land-based producer of steelhead and rainbow trout in the Americas, with locations across Idaho and Washington. It is the parent company of Riverence Brood (egg production), as well as Riverence Farms and Clear Springs Foods (trout production, processing, and distribution). Together, the companies have full 'egg to plate' control of their supply chain, with nationwide availability. For more information, visit riverence.com and follow Riverence on social, @RiverenceUSA.

Clear Springs Foods

Clear Springs Foods is a rainbow trout producer with a 54-year legacy of fish farming in Idaho. For more information, visit clearsprings.com and follow Clear Springs Foods on social, @FreshFishKitchen.

For more information, email press@riverence.com.

For company logos and photography, visit https://riverence.link/presskit

SOURCE Riverence Holdings LLC

Related Links

http://www.riverence.com

