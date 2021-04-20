RiverFront Investment Group Announces Promotions of Several Investment Professionals

RICHMOND, Va., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverFront Investment Group, a global asset manager and ETF strategist headquartered in Richmond, VA, recently announced promotions to leadership roles on the Investment Team in addition to several promotions of financial professional associates.

Chris Konstantinos, CFA® has been promoted to Director of Investments and will remain Chief Investment Strategist. Chris was a founding team member of RiverFront in 2008. Since the firm's inception, he has distinguished himself as a leader on the Investment Team and Executive Committee.

Rod Smyth, who preceded Chris as Director of Investments, will remain Chairman of the Board and actively involved with RiverFront as a member of the Investment Team. "Chris' promotion represents a continuation of succession. Rod has been a mentor to Chris for over two decades," said RiverFront's President & CEO, Pete Quinn.

Adam Grossman, CFA® and Kevin Nicholson, CFA® were promoted to Co-Heads of the Investment Committee. As Co-Global Fixed Income CIO and Global Equity CIO respectively, Kevin and Adam are uniquely qualified to ensure RiverFront's investment process remains strong and reflects the firm's value of excellence and a drive toward continuous improvement. This promotion reflects expansion in leadership responsibility.

RiverFront also promoted Kaetlin Collins, Taylor Jarrett, Diego Marti-Vertiz, and Dan Zolet to the role of Associate Portfolio Manager based on their tremendous work supporting the Trading and Investment Teams as analysts.

"We are excited to recognize the meaningful contributions of Chris, Kevin, Adam, Kaetlin, Taylor, Dan, and Diego to our firm's success," continued Quinn. "Our dedication to serving the needs of financial advisors and a senior leadership team who has worked together for over 20 years combined with the talent level of our associates continues to enhance our growth and build long-term value for the advisors and investors we serve."

These promotions do not change decision making responsibilities across the RiverFront Investment Team and will be effective April 30, 2021.

Opinions expressed are current as of the date shown and are subject to change. Past performance is not indicative of future results and diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against loss. All investments carry some level of risk, including loss of principal.

This report does not provide recipients with information or advice that is sufficient on which to base an investment decision. This report does not take into account the specific investment objectives, financial situation or need of any particular client and may not be suitable for all types of investors. Recipients should consider the contents of this report as a single factor in making an investment decision. Additional fundamental and other analyses would be required to make an investment decision about any individual security identified in this report.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC ("RiverFront"), is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any level of skill or expertise. Any discussion of specific securities is provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any individual security mentioned. RiverFront is affiliated with Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated ("Baird"), member FINRA/SIPC, from its minority ownership interest in RiverFront. RiverFront is owned primarily by its employees through RiverFront Investment Holding Group, LLC, the holding company for RiverFront. Baird Financial Corporation (BFC) is a minority owner of RiverFront Investment Holding Group, LLC and therefore an indirect owner of RiverFront. BFC is the parent company of Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, a registered broker/dealer and investment adviser.

To review other risks and more information about RiverFront, please visit the website at www.riverfrontig.com and the Form ADV, Part 2A. Copyright ©2020 RiverFront Investment Group. All Rights Reserved. ID 1588744

Media Contacts:

RiverFront Investment Group: Emily Krause | Chief Marketing Officer | [email protected] | Ph 804-836-1505

