RiverFront Investment Group Hires Seasoned Industry Professional as President, RiverShares Division to Oversee ETF Business

RICHMOND, Va., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverFront Investment Group, a global asset manager and Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) strategist headquartered in Richmond, VA, recently hired Bobby Brooks as President, RiverShares Division to lead its RiverShares ETF offerings.

With the hire of Brooks, RiverFront is focused on leveraging the ETF ecosystem to expose existing and new clients to RiverFront competencies and deliver new RiverFront capabilities for both passive and active portfolio managers. RiverFront provides core managed ETF solutions for financial advisors and independent RIAs to use in constructing suitable, risk-managed client solution.

"We believe Bobby is the right leader to drive our future growth in the ETF business. His experience, knowledge, and connections across the industry will make us better in everything we do," said Pete Quinn, RiverFront President and CEO. "I have known and respected Bobby for many years and could not be more excited to welcome him to our team."

With over twenty-five years of industry experience, Brooks helped State Street launch its ETF sales unit, and led distribution at PowerShares which tripled firm assets during his tenure. Most recently he served as a senior executive at DWS. Brooks will be based in Boston, MA. "I have followed Riverfront Investment Group since the firm's inception back in 2008," said Brooks. "The passion that everyone at RIG has for Advisors and their clients is infectious. I am excited to be a part of the next chapter in the firm's history."

ABOUT RIVERFRONT: RiverFront Investment Group is a global asset manager focused on Process over Prediction — a dynamic investment approach driven by a systematic, repeatable methodology. The firm provides flexible, risk-managed solutions for a range of investment objectives and risk tolerances. RiverFront is affiliated with Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated ("Baird"), member FINRA/SIPC, from its minority ownership interest in RiverFront. RiverFront is owned primarily by its employees through RiverFront Investment Holding Group, LLC, the holding company for RiverFront. Baird Financial Corporation (BFC) is a minority owner of RiverFront Investment Holding Group, LLC and therefore an indirect owner of RiverFront. BFC is the parent company of Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, a registered broker/dealer and investment adviser. Learn more at riverfrontig.com.

Opinions expressed are current as of the date shown and are subject to change. Past performance is not indicative of future results and diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against loss. All investments carry some level of risk, including loss of principal.

This report does not provide recipients with information or advice that is sufficient on which to base an investment decision. This report does not take into account the specific investment objectives, financial situation or need of any particular client and may not be suitable for all types of investors. Recipients should consider the contents of this report as a single factor in making an investment decision. Additional fundamental and other analyses would be required to make an investment decision about any individual security identified in this report.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are sold by prospectus. Please consider the investment objectives, risk, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, can be obtained by calling your financial advisor. Read it carefully before you invest. As a portfolio manager and a fiduciary for our clients, RiverFront will consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a fund carefully before investing our clients' assets.

ETFs are subject to substantially the same risks as those associated with the direct ownership of the underlying securities owned by the ETF. Additionally, the value of the investment will fluctuate in response to the performance of the underlying index or securities. ETFs typically charge and/or incur fees in addition to those fees charged by RiverFront. Therefore, investments in ETFs will result in the layering of expenses.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC ("RiverFront"), is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any level of skill or expertise. Any discussion of specific securities is provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any individual security mentioned. RiverFront is affiliated with Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated ("Baird"), member FINRA/SIPC, from its minority ownership interest in RiverFront. RiverFront is owned primarily by its employees through RiverFront Investment Holding Group, LLC, the holding company for RiverFront. Baird Financial Corporation (BFC) is a minority owner of RiverFront Investment Holding Group, LLC and therefore an indirect owner of RiverFront. BFC is the parent company of Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, a registered broker/dealer and investment adviser.

To review other risks and more information about RiverFront, please visit the website at www.riverfrontig.com and the Form ADV, Part 2A. Copyright ©2021 RiverFront Investment Group. All Rights Reserved. ID 1687336 RIV000895

