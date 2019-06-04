RiverFront Investment Group Portfolios Added To Envestnet PMC Strategist Select List

RICHMOND, Va., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverFront Investment Group, LLC, a global asset manager based in Richmond, VA, is pleased to announce that our Advantage portfolios have been selected to join Envestnet PMC Strategist Select List, effective May 10, 2019.

The Strategist Select List represents the best thinking of the PMC Strategist Research Team and is comprised of a thoroughly vetted set of third-party investment managers and their portfolios. Extensive qualitative and quantitative research uncover portfolio solutions that stand out from their peers and are aligned with the demands of advisors and their clients, enterprises, and PMC's consulting teams.

"We recognize the growing importance of the Envestnet platform in our industry and are thrilled to be included on their Strategist Select List." said RiverFront President and CEO Pete Quinn. "We believe this milestone will allow us to better accomplish RiverFront's primary mission which is to partner with and support Financial Advisors."

Envestnet | PMC provides comprehensive, unbiased portfolio consulting services, including research and due diligence, on a broad spectrum of asset classes and investment vehicles. Over 125 strategist firms and 1,500 individual portfolios are analyzed by the PMC Strategist Research team, which heavily weights towards qualitative factors such as the historical success of the organization and stability.

ABOUT RIVERFRONT

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC, is an investment adviser registered with the Securities Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply an level of skill or expertise. The company manages a variety of portfolios utilizing stocks, bonds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). RiverFront also serves as sub-advisor to a series of mutual funds and ETFs. RiverFront is owned primarily by its employees through RiverFront Investment Holding Group, LLC, the holding company for RiverFront. Baird Financial Corporation (BFC) is a minority owner of RiverFront Investment Holding Group, LLC and therefore an indirect owner of RiverFront. BFC is the parent company of Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated ("Baird"), a registered broker/dealer and investment adviser.

Past results are no guarantee of future results and no representation is made that a client will or is likely to achieve positive returns, avoid losses, or experience returns similar to those shown or experienced in the past. To learn more about RiverFront, visit https://www.riverfrontig.com/.

Contact: Emily Krause, Director of Marketing

PH: 804.836.1505 | ekrause@riverfrontig.com

SOURCE RiverFront Investment Group, LLC

Related Links

https://www.riverfrontig.com

