Rivergate Marketing Enhances Consulting Offerings With GTM Strategy Workshops

Rivergate Marketing announces expanded marketing strategy consulting services, including customized two-day Go-to-Market Strategy Workshops for system integrators and industrial automation companies.

ARLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivergate Marketing, a leading provider of strategic marketing services for control system integrators, engineering firms, and companies in the industrial automation sector, today announced the expansion of its marketing strategy consulting services. The enhanced offering features a highly customized, two-day Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy Workshop designed to help technical organizations gain clarity, alignment, and a strategic foundation for sustainable growth.

Rivergate Marketing developed this expanded offering in response to rising demand from organizations seeking clearer strategic alignment before executing marketing tactics. The offering was further shaped following Rivergate Marketing's recent engagement with a leading North American control system integrator, where the Rivergate team facilitated a tailored, two-day on-site workshop to build a unified strategic direction, core messaging foundation, and a comprehensive go-to-market plan for key service offerings. This new workshop serves as the foundation for a customized GTM strategy deliverable within a ten-week timeframe. Designed for control system integrators and other technical organizations in the industrial automation ecosystem, the expanded offering supports companies seeking to strengthen their market presence and accelerate growth.

For more than sixteen years, Rivergate Marketing has exclusively served the system integration and industrial automation community. This deep specialization enables the team to ask the right questions, guide meaningful discussions, and translate complex technical offerings into strategic, market-ready direction. Having supported dozens of system integrators, Rivergate Marketing knows what works and delivers a roadmap clients can act on immediately.

"Every company has its own strengths, challenges, and opportunities—and its own vision for growth," said Georgia Whalen, President of Rivergate Marketing. "Our GTM Strategy Workshop is built around each client's unique situation. We tailor the discussions, the analysis, and ultimately the strategy to support their specific offering and business goals. It's a highly collaborative process that brings clarity to leadership teams and sets the stage for confident execution."

During the two-day workshop, Rivergate Marketing's team leads clients through a structured strategic process that includes competitive landscape analysis, market prioritization, buyer personas, value proposition development, messaging framework creation, campaign roadmapping, and KPI definition. The resulting deliverable provides a complete go-to-market strategy tailored specifically to the client's market realities.

"This workshop distills everything we've learned from years of partnering with system integrators and other industrial automation companies," said Christine McQuilkin, Vice President of Rivergate Marketing. "What we deliver is not generic. It's specific to the client's offering, their team, and their market environment. They walk away with a clear, practical direction for how to position themselves and where to focus their efforts for the greatest impact. It's strategic, actionable, and designed to help them move forward with confidence."

For more information about Rivergate Marketing's new Go-to-Market Strategy Workshop or to schedule a consultation, visit rivergatemarketing.com.

About Rivergate Marketing

Rivergate Marketing, 2023 CSIA Partner of the Year, was founded in 2009 by Georgia Whalen. The firm provides strategic consulting, go-to-market planning, digital marketing, content development, public relations, and other services for B2B clients in high-tech and industrial automation markets.

Rivergate Marketing works alongside its clients as both a strategic partner and an extension of their team, supporting long-term marketing initiatives while also delivering the day-to-day execution needed to keep programs moving. For more information, visit Rivergate Marketing's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

