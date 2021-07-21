RiverGlade Capital Announces Three Investments in First Half of 2021

CHICAGO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverGlade Capital ("RiverGlade"), a healthcare-focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce partnerships with three new platform investments: Dynamic Infusion Therapy ("DIT"), Home Helpers Home Care ("Home Helpers"), and 2nd Chance Treatment Centers ("2nd Chance").

"These investments are a result of RiverGlade's efforts around several key themes that we believe will have a meaningful impact on the healthcare landscape," said Garrick Rice, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of RiverGlade. "We are focused on opportunities that will benefit from the increase in outsourced services, the focus on cost containment and efficiency, and improvement in the quality of care because we believe these trends will collectively drive better outcomes for patients, providers, and payors."

DIT is a full-service, on-demand outsourced provider of vascular insertion services based in Dallas, TX. The company operates in seven states and serves more than 700 health systems and hospitals, long-term acute care facilities, nursing homes, and other healthcare providers. With a clinical model that strives to lower customer costs and drive better patient outcomes, DIT is the nation's largest outsourced provider of vascular access insertions.

Home Helpers is a leading national franchisor of largely private-pay, customizable home care services for the elderly and others needing support with activities of daily life. Based in Cincinnati, OH, Home Helpers has more than 320 franchise territories across 41 states, where their suite of comprehensive home care services includes personal care, homemaker services, specialized care, wellness calls, and meals and nutrition planning. The company also offers 24-hour monitoring services through its proprietary suite of medical monitoring solutions.

2nd Chance, based in Phoenix, AZ, is a leading regional network of outpatient behavioral centers providing treatment services for mental health and substance use disorders. The company utilizes an evidence-based care model, known as medication-assisted treatment, which combines medication and behavioral therapy to improve treatment outcomes and address both the medical and psychosocial issues facing patients with mental health conditions. With four physical locations and a significant telehealth component, the company provides treatment services to more than 7,000 patients throughout the Phoenix metro area.

"We are excited about the momentum at RiverGlade and about the ability to partner with the founders and management teams at these companies as we seek to accelerate their growth. We believe each business offers a high quality, differentiated approach to its market and is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the dynamics within its respective sector," said Danny Rosenberg, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of RiverGlade.

About RiverGlade Capital

RiverGlade Capital is a private equity firm focused on control buyouts of growth-oriented, lower middle market healthcare companies. RiverGlade partners with founder-owned, high-quality, differentiated businesses that have demonstrated strong organic growth and where value can be accelerated through human capital investments, operational improvements, strategic planning, and dynamic organic and inorganic growth initiatives. For more information, visit www.rivergladecapital.com or [email protected].

For more information on the companies referenced above, please visit their respective websites www.dynamicinfusion.com, www.homehelpershomecare.com, and www.2ndchancetreatment.com.

SOURCE RiverGlade Capital

