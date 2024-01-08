RIVERMARK MEDICAL ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF EXPANDED INDICATION STUDY FOR THE FLOSTENT™ SYSTEM

News provided by

Rivermark Medical

08 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Clinical study evaluates the opportunity to treat patients suffering urinary retention due to benign prostatic hyperplasia

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivermark Medical, a company dedicated to developing a novel therapeutic device for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), announced today the successful completion of its RAPID-UR study, an extended indication study that evaluated the use of the Company's FloStent System in patients suffering urinary retention due to BPH. The pilot study included 11 patients, and procedures were performed by Drs. Ingrid Perscky and Ruben Urena at the Pacifica Salud Costa del Este Hospital in Panama City, Panama.

Urinary retention (UR) refers to a patient's inability to pass urine, often requiring placement of a temporary indwelling catheter for relief. BPH is the leading cause of obstructive UR, resulting from the enlargement of the prostate which restricts and obstructs the flow of urine. Between 53-65% of acute UR cases are the result of BPH1,2, and patients who have experienced acute UR are at a 56% increased risk for future episodes2. Currently, no catheter-free device treatments for UR are commercially available.  

"Urinary retention can be a painful and severe condition for men with BPH," stated Adam Kadlec, M.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Rivermark Medical, and practicing Urologist at Aurora Healthcare in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. "Surgery is often recommended, but this is daunting for patients and poses significant risks. A consistently effective, outpatient based, minimally invasive device option for patients suffering from urinary retention is sorely needed. We are confident this expanded application of the FloStent System will address this critical unmet need."

Rivermark's FloStent System is a uniquely engineered nitinol stent that gently holds the prostatic urethra to restore normal urinary flow and provide rapid relief for patients with BPH. The system can be deployed during an outpatient procedure using any flexible cystoscope, offering a therapeutic intervention at the time of diagnosis with fewer complications and minimal recovery time.

Rivermark's clinical program includes recently completing the 12-month follow-up for the RAPID-I first-in-human (FIH) clinical study, in which patients with BPH were treated using the FloStent System in Panama City, Panama. Clinical data from the RAPID-I FIH study, along with results from the expanded indication study, RAPID-UR, will be presented at upcoming Urology congresses.

About Rivermark Medical
Rivermark Medical was founded by a practicing urologist to develop the preferred first-line device therapy for benign prostatic hyperplasia. The FloStent System enables physicians to treat patients safely and efficiently, with minimal discomfort and reduced complications. The FloStent System includes a nitinol stent placed during an outpatient procedure, that gently holds the prostatic urethra open to restore normal urinary function, preserves sexual function, and improves a patient's overall quality of life. The FloStent System is the first product Rivermark Medical plans to bring to market. For more information, please visit www.rivermarkmedical.com.

Media Contact
Katie Arnold
SPRIG Consulting LLC
[email protected]

1 Selius, BA; Sebedi, R. "Urinary Retention in Adults: Diagnosis and Initial Management". American Family Physician. 2008;77(5):643-650
2 Muruganandham, K; Dubey, D; Kapoor, R. "Acute urinary retention in benign prostatic hyperplasia: Risk factors and current management". Indian Journal of Urology. 2007 Oct-Dec; 23(4): 347–353.

SOURCE Rivermark Medical

Also from this source

RIVERMARK MEDICAL ANNOUNCES FULLY ENROLLED MULTI-CENTER OUS CLINICAL TRIAL FOR INNOVATIVE BENIGN PROSTATIC HYPERPLASIA DEVICE

Rivermark Medical, a company dedicated to developing a novel therapeutic device for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), announced today the full...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.