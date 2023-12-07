RIVERMARK MEDICAL ANNOUNCES FULLY ENROLLED MULTI-CENTER OUS CLINICAL TRIAL FOR INNOVATIVE BENIGN PROSTATIC HYPERPLASIA DEVICE

News provided by

Rivermark Medical

07 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Clinical programs supported by close of oversubscribed Series B Financing

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivermark Medical, a company dedicated to developing a novel therapeutic device for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), announced today the full enrollment of its RAPID-II clinical trial, a multi-center OUS clinical trial with sites in Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico. The trial is funded by the company's oversubscribed Series B financing which closed earlier this year and was led by Anduril Investors LLC, a physician-founded investor group, with participation from existing investors View Ventures and Cadence Healthcare Ventures.

"We are excited by the efficient enrollment of our RAPID-II clinical trial. This trial enables us to capture robust real-world evidence, which will demonstrate the efficacy of our technology for patients afflicted with BPH," stated Adam Kadlec, M.D., President and CEO of Rivermark Medical. "All procedures were performed in the outpatient setting, utilizing a variety of flexible cystoscopes, and all patients were discharged without a post-operative catheter. We are thrilled with these early observations as they solidify FloStent's unique position amongst therapeutic devices for BPH."

BPH is a non-cancerous condition caused by an enlarged prostate, impacting the quality of life in approximately 1 in 3 men over the age of 50. It can lead to uncomfortable symptoms such as frequent urination, difficulty urinating, and urinary tract infections (UTIs). Existing therapies may result in persistent symptoms, diminished sexual function, increased risk of infection, and a challenging recovery process for patients. Rivermark's FloStent System is a uniquely engineered nitinol stent that gently holds the prostatic urethra open to restore normal urinary flow while preserving sexual function. The device is designed for rapid patient relief with minimal discomfort, can be deployed using any flexible cystoscope during an outpatient visit, and offers fewer complications and minimal recovery time.

"Rivermark is revolutionizing the BPH treatment paradigm with a device that offers therapeutic intervention at the time of diagnosis," stated Dr. Matt Ercolani, co-founder and managing partner of Anduril Investors LLC, and key opinion leader for several BPH treatment options currently on the market. "As an investor and clinician, I believe the technology's ability to provide immediate relief for patients while seamlessly integrating into routine urological visits will be game-changing for the treatment of BPH."

About Rivermark Medical
Rivermark Medical was founded by a practicing urologist to develop the preferred first-line device therapy for benign prostatic hyperplasia. The FloStent System enables physicians to treat patients safely and efficiently, with minimal discomfort and reduced complications. The FloStent System is the first product Rivermark Medical plans to bring to market. For more information, please visit www.rivermarkmedical.com.

SOURCE Rivermark Medical

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.