RiverMeadow Announces enhanced use case support for migrating workloads to VMware on Azure, AWS and Google Cloud

In order to address customer demands around mass migrations, RiverMeadow has enhanced its market leading Cloud Migration Platform to address additional use cases giving customers flexibility under one Platform. This enhanced capability is available for migrations from any VMware vSphere environment to any VMware Private Cloud on Public Cloud with additional Public Cloud support coming in the near term. RiverMeadow defines these methods as follows:

Hot Migrations – Near-zero downtime by live cloning:

RiverMeadow delivers a live clone of the workload to the target environment which offers a safe and reliable migration approach that allows for application testing and performance monitoring before final synchronization and cutover.

Warm Migrations – Mid-level downtime:

The source machine is quiesced for a limited window while RiverMeadow clones at the VMDK level data from source to target. Both source and target are available within minutes as data copy continues to stream to target until completion.

Cold Migrations – High-level downtime:

The entire workload is powered off and the VMDK file is copied to the target. This is an easy method of transfer if application owners can manage extended and often significant down times.

"Our customers were looking for a Platform that would provide the ultimate level of flexibility in terms of both their cloud migration strategy and their specific business needs and requirements," said Jim Jordan President and CEO of RiverMeadow Software. "Our Hot, Warm and Cold Migration capability coupled with our unique ability to evolve workloads as part of the migration process will increase the speed of migrations. Add in our integrated Project Management and Discovery Modules and our Platform will get you to your target cloud faster and more cost effectively than anyone else."

About RiverMeadow Software Inc.:

RiverMeadow provides an integrated, end-to-end multi-cloud migration platform and services to dramatically reduce the time, cost and risk associated with moving physical, virtual and cloud-based workloads into and between public, private and hybrid clouds.

