RiverMeadow Announces Migration Support for Azure Red Hat OpenShift (ARO), Expanding Its VMware Alternative and Hybrid Cloud Modernization Capabilities

LOS GATOS, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow Software, a global leader in cloud migration and modernization, today announced full support for migrations to Azure Red Hat OpenShift (ARO). This significant enhancement extends RiverMeadow's Workload Mobility Platform, enabling organizations to seamlessly migrate, modernize, and optimize workloads into ARO as a compelling VMware alternative and a foundation for hybrid and AI-ready cloud strategies.

With Red Hat and Microsoft jointly announcing GA support for virtual machines running natively within ARO clusters, enterprises can now consolidate virtual machines and containerized workloads on a single, secure, fully managed platform. RiverMeadow's advanced migration and modernization capabilities make it easier than ever for businesses to accelerate their transition from legacy environments into ARO.

The Power of RiverMeadow + ARO

Through this integration, customers gain a streamlined, secure, and highly automated path to migrate traditional VM-based workloads and transform them into modern cloud-native applications. RiverMeadow's platform delivers unmatched speed, flexibility, and modernization capabilities that accelerate ARO adoption across hybrid cloud, edge, and highly regulated environments.

Key Benefits of RiverMeadow for ARO

Rapid Time to Value: Begin migrating workloads into ARO clusters in as little as 30 minutes.

Begin migrating workloads into ARO clusters in as little as 30 minutes. Migration and Modernization in a Single Platform: Upgrade operating systems, modernize SQL Server, and transition across major Linux distributions during migration.

Upgrade operating systems, modernize SQL Server, and transition across major Linux distributions during migration. Reduced Operational Risk: Non-disruptive, decoupled data-transfer technology and automated acceptance testing minimize impact on production systems.

Non-disruptive, decoupled data-transfer technology and automated acceptance testing minimize impact on production systems. Optimized Resource Utilization: Automated rightsizing and storage optimization reduce costs and improve performance in ARO environments.

Automated rightsizing and storage optimization reduce costs and improve performance in ARO environments. Enterprise-Scale Mobility: Reliably move thousands of workloads, including complex and highly regulated systems.

Reliably move thousands of workloads, including complex and highly regulated systems. VMware Alternative: A clear and cost-efficient path for organizations seeking to reduce VMware dependency while modernizing infrastructure.

Why ARO Matters Now More Than Ever

Azure Red Hat OpenShift delivers a fully managed, enterprise-grade Kubernetes platform jointly engineered by Microsoft and Red Hat. With the GA release of OpenShift Virtualization on ARO, organizations can now run VMs and containers together, modernize at their preferred pace, and streamline operations through unified tools, consistent governance, and integrated security.

Benefits of ARO with OpenShift Virtualization

Hybrid Cloud Flexibility: Operate traditional and cloud-native workloads side by side.

Operate traditional and cloud-native workloads side by side. Operational Consistency: Manage applications and clusters with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management and the Azure portal.

Manage applications and clusters with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management and the Azure portal. Built-In Security: Benefit from Microsoft's multilayered security framework and Red Hat's enterprise-grade governance.

Benefit from Microsoft's multilayered security framework and Red Hat's enterprise-grade governance. AI-Ready Foundation: Run VM-based apps, container workloads, and AI services on a single unified platform.

Run VM-based apps, container workloads, and AI services on a single unified platform. Cost Efficiency: Reduce infrastructure complexity and leverage Azure Hybrid Benefit and MACC commitments.

Driving ARO Adoption with Confidence

"Organizations today are rapidly modernizing, but they need a secure, scalable, and cost-effective way to migrate and operate both VM and container workloads," said Justin Yunag, Chief Revenue Officer of RiverMeadow. "By supporting ARO, RiverMeadow delivers a powerful VMware alternative that accelerates hybrid cloud adoption while reducing technical debt and increasing agility."

RiverMeadow's purpose-built Workload Mobility Platform empowers customers to embrace ARO as a core component of their hybrid or multi-cloud strategy. Whether migrating from VMware, legacy hardware, traditional data centers, or other cloud platforms, RiverMeadow ensures speed, automation, and modernization at every step of the journey.

