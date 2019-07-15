RiverMeadow Announces New Integrated Modules to Drive Cloud Migration Adoption

LOS GATOS, Calif., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow Software Inc., a leading provider of Cloud Migration Software and Services, today announced new modular capabilities to drive customer and partner migrations within a single unified Platform.

Designed specifically to address the roadblocks and complexities for mass onboarding to multi-cloud environments, RiverMeadow's new modular Platform is the result of tens of thousands of migrations and relevant customer and partner input.

Four integrated modules are available within the new Platform:

Project Management Module : Create a project, add and manage users, manage licenses, assign resources, execute and manage projects. Reporting, move-group management and project status coming soon.

: Create a project, add and manage users, manage licenses, assign resources, execute and manage projects. Reporting, move-group management and project status coming soon. IT Asset Discovery Module : Asset and application discovery, application dependency mapping, cloud sizing based on actual workload resource consumption, cloud pricing comparisons, move-group creation.

: Asset and application discovery, application dependency mapping, cloud sizing based on actual workload resource consumption, cloud pricing comparisons, move-group creation. Migrate Module : Live, agentless, application-centric migrations, block-based and file-based data transfer, pre-flight checks, open API, automated OS upgrade capability; data-only and data seeding, continuous sync.

: Live, agentless, application-centric migrations, block-based and file-based data transfer, pre-flight checks, open API, automated OS upgrade capability; data-only and data seeding, continuous sync. Optimize Module: Instance/VM scheduler, build data protection profiles, cost management, tagging policies coming soon.

According to Jim Jordan, RiverMeadow's President and CEO, "The market for cloud migration solutions is highly fragmented and we believe that building a unified Platform that offers an end-to-end multi-cloud capability will drive faster and more effective cloud adoption. The unique capabilities of our integrated Platform further differentiate us as the market-leader in this space."

About RiverMeadow Software Inc.

RiverMeadow provides integrated, end-to-end Multi-Cloud Migration services and software to dramatically reduce the time, cost and risk associated with moving physical, virtual and cloud-based workloads into and between public, private and hybrid clouds. From Discovery and Assessment through Cloud Migration and Optimization, RiverMeadow accelerates your journey to the cloud, ensuring a successful outcome regardless of scale or complexity. To find out more about how you can join RiverMeadow's fast-growing network of global partners and customers and accelerate your journey to cloud with total confidence, contact us here.

www.rivermeadow.com

