RiverMeadow Announces Private Deployment for Enterprise Customers

LOS GATOS, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow Software® Inc., a leading provider of automated cloud migration software, today announced the availability of a Private Cloud Deployment Platform.

Based on RiverMeadow's award-winning SaaS Migration Platform, we are excited to announce the availability of a Private Cloud Deployment Platform. This deployment model is geared towards Private Cloud, Public Cloud or Private on Public Cloud, once again demonstrating RiverMeadow's commitment to providing customers with ultimate flexibility in how they migrate to the cloud.

With an easy to deploy OVF model, customers can quickly and easily provision the on-premises migration platform which utilizes the same UI, API's and features that exist within the RiverMeadow SaaS Platform.

Speaking of the announcement Jim Jordan, President and CEO of RiverMeadow, said, "Customers and Partners are seeking a flexible Migration Platform to support their cloud migration projects. Certain industry segments and use cases demand an on-premises deployment of our market leading technology and RiverMeadow has responded by delivering a fast, easy to set up and flexible solution. This new capability further sets RiverMeadow apart as the only cloud migration company to offer both a SaaS solution and on-premises solution."

About RiverMeadow Software Inc.:

RiverMeadow provides integrated, end-to-end multi-cloud services and software to dramatically reduce the time, cost and risk associated with moving physical, virtual and cloud-based workloads into and between public, private and hybrid clouds. From Discovery and Assessment through Cloud Migration and Optimization, RiverMeadow accelerates your journey to the cloud, ensuring a successful outcome regardless of scale or complexity. To find out more about how you can join RiverMeadow's fast-growing network of global partners and customers and accelerate your journey to cloud with total confidence, contact us here .

RiverMeadow Press Contact: emma@rivermeadow.com , www.rivermeadow.com

SOURCE RiverMeadow Software Inc.

Related Links

https://www.rivermeadow.com/

