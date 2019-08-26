RiverMeadow Announces Product Support and Service Capability for Migrations to VMware on Azure, AWS and Google Cloud

LOS GATOS, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow Software® Inc. announces Product Support and Service Capability for migrations to VMware on Microsoft's Azure, Amazon's AWS and, once publicly available, Google Cloud, making it the only independent Cloud Migration Company to offer this breadth and depth of service.

"The implied value of running workloads on VMware on X is the ability to extend and redeploy VMware workloads natively with minimal refactoring and impact on your organization," explains Jim Jordan, President and CEO of RiverMeadow Software. "This explains why RiverMeadow is engaging in an increasing number of projects as companies seek to reap the benefits of cloud with a tried and trusted infrastructure that they already know."

Purpose-built to solve the problem of mass workload migration, RiverMeadow provides an integrated, end-to-end multi-cloud migration Platform and Services to dramatically reduce the time, cost and risk associated with moving physical, virtual and cloud-based workloads into and between public, private and hybrid clouds. From Discovery and Assessment through Cloud Migration and Optimization, RiverMeadow accelerates your journey to the cloud, ensuring a successful outcome regardless of scale or complexity.

According to Jordan, "From day one, RiverMeadow had a goal of providing the most flexible and extensable migration platform in the market. In order to achieve that goal and to accommodate increased partner and customer demand, we prioritized the development and integration of our market leading platform to support VMware on X clouds. Additionally, I look forward to announcing new supported clouds and new automated IaaS to PaaS capability in the coming months."

Availability of VMware on Azure, AWS and Google Cloud

Businesses looking for information on how to engage the expertise of RiverMeadow for their cloud migration initiative can email sales@rivermeadow.com or schedule a demo here.

About RiverMeadow Software Inc.:

