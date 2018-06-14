RiverMeadow Announces Support for Microsoft Azure

"Not only does RiverMeadow allow you to move applications into Azure, but you can optimize those workloads to take advantage of cloud-native features," said Jim Jordan, President and CEO of RiverMeadow.

"RiverMeadow has worked closely with Microsoft to offer a cost-effective way to rapidly move to the cloud," said Jordan. "Now customers can quickly move their applications into Azure at an enterprise scale, on budget and with no disruption to business operations."

You can now leverage RiverMeadow's cloud migration software to quickly migrate workloads into Microsoft Azure.

"Our customers don't want to just lift and shift servers to Azure, they want to lift and optimize their applications so they can take advantage of everything that Azure has to offer," said Chris Lwanga, Principal Program Manager, Microsoft Corp. "RiverMeadow SaaS Platform makes that process easier for companies wanting to move to the cloud."

RiverMeadow software automates the core processes of collecting, converting and deploying the application stack from the source to the target cloud environment.

Availability

Businesses looking for information on how to engage the expertise of RiverMeadow for their cloud migration initiative can email sales@rivermeadow.com or schedule a demo at www.rivermeadow.com.

About RiverMeadow

RiverMeadow is a Software-Enabled Services Company that provides a broad range of best-in-class cloud migration services. RiverMeadow solves the challenge of migrating large, complex workloads cross hypervisors into and between cloud environments. We leverage proprietary and non-proprietary automation tools for migrating physical, virtual and cloud-based servers into and between public, private and hybrid clouds. For more information, visit www.rivermeadow.com or follow the company on Twitter at @RiverMeadow1 and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

marketing@rivermeadow.com

