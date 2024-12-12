RiverMeadow Enhances Secure Cloud Migration with Support for Azure Confidential Virtual Machines

LOS GATOS, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow Software Inc., a leader in workload mobility automation, is pleased to announce its support for Microsoft Azure Confidential Virtual Machines (VMs). This strategic development enables organizations to securely migrate existing legacy workloads onto Azure's Confidential VMs.

Advancing Secure Cloud Migrations

Azure Confidential Virtual Machines (VMs) provide robust security features that protect sensitive data during processing. They utilize hardware-based Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), such as AMD SEV-SNP and Intel TDX, to ensure data confidentiality and integrity. This hardware-enforced isolation safeguards data from unauthorized access, including from cloud administrators and other tenants.

Additionally, Azure Confidential VMs support full-disk encryption and include a virtual Trusted Platform Module (vTPM) compliant with the TPM 2.0 specification, offering a secure vault for cryptographic keys and measurements. These VMs also facilitate attestation processes to verify the integrity of the platform before deployment, ensuring workloads operate in a trusted environment.

Challenges in Adopting Azure Confidential VMs

Despite these advanced security features, organizations face challenges in adopting Azure Confidential VMs. One significant hurdle is the complexity involved in migrating existing workloads to these secure environments. Traditional migration tools often lack the capability to seamlessly transition legacy systems to confidential VMs, creating a barrier to adoption.

RiverMeadow addresses this challenge by offering a solution that facilitates the secure transfer of sensitive workloads to Azure Confidential VMs. By streamlining the migration process, RiverMeadow enables organizations to leverage the enhanced security of confidential VMs without the associated complexities, thereby promoting wider adoption of secure cloud computing practices.

By integrating support for Azure Confidential VMs, RiverMeadow offers:

Modernization of Legacy Operating Systems: RiverMeadow solves the issue of legacy Windows versions that don't support modern virtual hardware devices that Confidential VM's require through our OS Modernization capability. Customers can leverage RiverMeadow to migrate off of Windows Server 2008, 2012, 2016, 2019 and onto Windows Server 2019 or 2022 running in Confidential VMs in a single migration workflow.





Enhanced Security: Data remains encrypted during migration and processing, aligning with stringent security and compliance standards.





Broader Migration Capabilities: RiverMeadow's platform facilitates the migration of workloads from various environments—physical, virtual, or cloud—to Azure Confidential VMs, offering flexibility and scalability.





Regulatory Compliance: Organizations in regulated industries can leverage this support to meet compliance requirements by ensuring data confidentiality during cloud migrations.





: Organizations in regulated industries can leverage this support to meet compliance requirements by ensuring data confidentiality during cloud migrations. Operational Efficiency: RiverMeadow's automated migration processes, combined with Azure's Confidential VMs, streamline the transition to secure cloud environments, reducing downtime and operational disruptions.

RiverMeadow remains dedicated in its commitment to delivering unparalleled migration solutions. By integrating support for Azure Confidential VM's, we empower our customers to migrate sensitive workloads securely and efficiently, upholding the highest standards of data protection and compliance.

