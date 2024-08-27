RiverMeadow Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Facilitate Migrations from VMware to AWS

LOS GATOS, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow Software Inc., a leader in Workload Mobility Automation and Services, announced today that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This agreement strengthens RiverMeadow's relationship with AWS and will help RiverMeadow drive mass migration of existing workloads on AWS.

"This SCA with AWS enables RiverMeadow to further invest in our collaboration with AWS by offering customers and partners market-leading and differentiated capabilities," said Jim Jordan, President and CEO of RiverMeadow. "RiverMeadow's Workload Mobility Platform allows customers and partners to Lift and Optimize workloads at speed and scale as they migrate off of VMware."

RiverMeadow's Workload Mobility Platform (WMP) provides customers and partners the flexibility and use case addressability they need to ensure successful migration outcomes. Customers can begin migrating in under an hour, with the ability to support P2V, V2V, V2C, C2C, and C2V sources at scale. RiverMeadow's ability to Lift and Optimize workloads at scale means greater value as you transition on AWS.

Enhancing Your Cloud Migration Projects with RiverMeadow

Optimization Capabilities Include:

Modernize Windows, MSSQL, and Linux Workloads: Modernize existing Windows, MSSQL, and Linux workloads at scale with no risk during AWS migration. Ensure your applications run on the latest, most secure versions, enhancing performance and security while avoiding extended support payments. Modernize Legacy Linux Workloads to Amazon Linux: Migrate and modernize Red Hat Enterprise, CentOS, Oracle Enterprise Linux 6.x or 7.x onto Amazon Linux 2 at speed and scale. Compute and Storage Rightsizing: RiverMeadow's automated Storage Optimization capability offers a clear-cut solution to reduce cloud operating costs and boost efficiency. OS Hardening: RiverMeadow automates hardening by translating Group Policy Objects to Local Security Policy using approved CIS Benchmarks.

This SCA between RiverMeadow and AWS is designed to streamline the migration of workloads from on-premises environments and other cloud platforms to AWS. By enhancing RiverMeadow's Platform, the collaboration will enable customers to transition more seamlessly to AWS, leveraging RiverMeadow's market-leading capabilities in workload mobility.

For more information, please visit RiverMeadow's AWS Marketplace listing.

About RiverMeadow Software Inc.: RiverMeadow offers a market-leading Workload Mobility Platform and Services that allow businesses to Migrate and Optimize workloads with unprecedented scale, speed, and certainty. Talk to a RiverMeadow Expert today and let us help you move your Workloads in minutes, not days, weeks, or even years.

